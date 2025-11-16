Francis Abu successfully underwent surgery in Japan after fracturing two bones during the Ghana–Japan match

The Ghana Football Association has announced a special arrangement to ensure Abu Francis's smooth recovery

Arrangements are made for a senior staff member to accompany him to France for continued recovery with Toulouse FC’s medical team

Ghana midfielder Francis Abu has taken an important first step toward recovery after undergoing a successful surgical procedure in Japan.

The young Toulouse FC star suffered a severe setback during Ghana’s international friendly against Japan on November 14, where he sustained two fractures in his leg following an unfortunate challenge.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has now confirmed that the operation went well and that Abu’s rehabilitation has officially begun. This encouraging update comes after days of concern from fans, officials, and teammates who feared the worst when he was stretchered off during the game.

The GFA explained that the medical process was carefully overseen by Dr. Prince Pambo, the Black Stars’ head of medical. He worked collaboratively with specialists from Abu’s club, Toulouse FC, along with the Japanese surgical team that handled the procedure at the Toyota Memorial Hospital.

Their combined expertise ensured a smooth and successful surgery, bringing relief to all parties involved.

Abu Francis to continue recovery in Japan

Meanwhile, as part of the immediate rehabilitation plan, the GFA and Black Stars technical management have arranged for a dedicated physiotherapist to remain in Japan with Francis Abu. This professional will supervise the initial, intensive phase of therapy, helping the midfielder regain strength, mobility, and stability in the affected leg. The Association noted that this stage is crucial to ensuring a complete and uncompromised recovery.

Furthermore, the GFA emphasized that preparations are already in motion to support Abu’s transition once he is discharged. A senior member of the national team’s technical staff will travel with him from Japan back to France, where he will continue his recovery under the guidance of Toulouse FC’s medical department. This coordinated approach is intended to maintain continuity and provide the player with every resource necessary for a full return to the game.

In a statement, the GFA expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support shown since the incident. Officials praised the Black Stars management and technical team for their swift response, commitment, and professionalism throughout the last few days.

They also extended gratitude to the medical teams in both countries, whose rapid collaboration ensured that the young midfielder received exceptional care.

The Association reassured fans that it will continue to stand by Abu throughout his rehabilitation journey. Their ultimate goal remains to help him regain full fitness and return to competitive football stronger than before.

