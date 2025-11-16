Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Baffour Share Emotional Reunion at 50th SWAG Awards
Football

Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Baffour Share Emotional Reunion at 50th SWAG Awards

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Baffour Gyan lit up the 50th SWAG Awards with a heartwarming reunion
  • Their touching moment on the gala night at the Accra International Conference Centre sparked waves of nostalgia across social media
  • Antoine Semenyo was crowned Male Footballer of the Year, while Benjamin Asare took home the Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year honour

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Yen & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Asamoah Gyan, Andre Dede Ayew and Baffour Gyan stole the spotlight at the 50th SWAG Awards with a warm and emotional reunion.

The gathering of the three former Black Stars figures quickly became one of the most cherished scenes of the night.

Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Baffour Gyan, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew at SWAG Awards, 50th SWAG Awards, Gyan and Ayew reunite, Black Stars, Ghana captains.
Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew share an emotional reunion at the 50th SWAG Awards. Photo credit: Phil Cole/Getty, @eddie_wrt/X and Alex Livesey - FIFA/Getty.
Source: Getty Images

Asamoah, Ayew and Baffour reunite; fans react

Andre walked over to greet Asamoah, Ghana’s record scorer, and Baffour as they shared a warm embrace that drew admiration from onlookers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Their exchange, especially between Asamoah and Ayew, captured in a video circulating online, showed the pair laughing, chatting and easing into a moment that felt both nostalgic and healing.

Read also

Black Stars player flaunts GHS1.2m Corvette at Tidal Rave after Kirin Cup absence (Video)

Minutes later, they approached Baffour, who was seated nearby. Andre greeted him briefly while Asamoah smiled beside them, creating a quiet but powerful reminder of their long history together.

The former Black Stars teammates then returned to their conversation, sealing it with another embrace before Dede Ayew moved on to greet Samuel Anim Addo, a former member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

Watch the heartwarming reunion:

The interaction between Asamoah and Andre sparked a wave of reactions, especially from supporters who had long believed there was tension between the two.

@fadilbawah wrote:

"It was always the media trying to incite . They have always been cool."

@Kenneth37069101 added:

"Shame on those who caused confusion between Asamoah and Dede in the past..happy to see them vibe again."

@FrankAmuzu17 admired the moment:

"Aawww hmmmmm what a beautiful and warm pleasantries from both of them."

@OsikaniAmbless1 noted:

"Things we love to see."

@Mansion360 summed up the mood:

"GHANA miss you guys."

Read also

"Sei kutuu": Anita Erskine introduces Asantehene at the 2025 GUBA awards in style

For many supporters, the reunion felt like a reminder of years when the Gyans and Ayew carried the national team through difficult qualifiers, dramatic tournaments and unforgettable World Cup adventures.

Their presence at the ceremony symbolised friendship, heritage and pride.

Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Baffour Gyan, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew at SWAG Awards, 50th SWAG Awards, Gyan and Ayew reunite, Black Stars, Ghana captains.
Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew celebrate the former's goal against Serbia at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 13, 2010, at Loftus Verfeld stadium. Photo by Hoang Dinh Nam.
Source: Getty Images

Semenyo, Ben Asare shine at SWAG’s Golden Jubilee

The night also celebrated outstanding achievers across Ghanaian sport.

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo was crowned SWAG Male Footballer of the Year for foreign-based players, while Benjamin Asare earned the award for Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year, per GBC Online.

The University for Development Studies football side, winners of gold at the FISU Games, received recognition as the SWAG Football Personality of the Year.

Their achievement stood as another highlight at an event filled with applause, honour and emotional reunions.

Ayew reacts to Ghana's World Cup qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew became emotional after the Black Stars booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He shared his excitement on Instagram with a short caption, “Comfortable lead,” alongside a FIFA graphic confirming Ghana’s qualification.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: