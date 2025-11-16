Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Baffour Gyan lit up the 50th SWAG Awards with a heartwarming reunion

Their touching moment on the gala night at the Accra International Conference Centre sparked waves of nostalgia across social media

Antoine Semenyo was crowned Male Footballer of the Year, while Benjamin Asare took home the Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year honour

Asamoah Gyan, Andre Dede Ayew and Baffour Gyan stole the spotlight at the 50th SWAG Awards with a warm and emotional reunion.

The gathering of the three former Black Stars figures quickly became one of the most cherished scenes of the night.

Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew share an emotional reunion at the 50th SWAG Awards.

Asamoah, Ayew and Baffour reunite; fans react

Andre walked over to greet Asamoah, Ghana’s record scorer, and Baffour as they shared a warm embrace that drew admiration from onlookers.

Their exchange, especially between Asamoah and Ayew, captured in a video circulating online, showed the pair laughing, chatting and easing into a moment that felt both nostalgic and healing.

Minutes later, they approached Baffour, who was seated nearby. Andre greeted him briefly while Asamoah smiled beside them, creating a quiet but powerful reminder of their long history together.

The former Black Stars teammates then returned to their conversation, sealing it with another embrace before Dede Ayew moved on to greet Samuel Anim Addo, a former member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

Watch the heartwarming reunion:

The interaction between Asamoah and Andre sparked a wave of reactions, especially from supporters who had long believed there was tension between the two.

@fadilbawah wrote:

"It was always the media trying to incite . They have always been cool."

@Kenneth37069101 added:

"Shame on those who caused confusion between Asamoah and Dede in the past..happy to see them vibe again."

@FrankAmuzu17 admired the moment:

"Aawww hmmmmm what a beautiful and warm pleasantries from both of them."

@OsikaniAmbless1 noted:

"Things we love to see."

@Mansion360 summed up the mood:

"GHANA miss you guys."

For many supporters, the reunion felt like a reminder of years when the Gyans and Ayew carried the national team through difficult qualifiers, dramatic tournaments and unforgettable World Cup adventures.

Their presence at the ceremony symbolised friendship, heritage and pride.

Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew celebrate the former's goal against Serbia at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 13, 2010, at Loftus Verfeld stadium.

Semenyo, Ben Asare shine at SWAG’s Golden Jubilee

The night also celebrated outstanding achievers across Ghanaian sport.

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo was crowned SWAG Male Footballer of the Year for foreign-based players, while Benjamin Asare earned the award for Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year, per GBC Online.

The University for Development Studies football side, winners of gold at the FISU Games, received recognition as the SWAG Football Personality of the Year.

Their achievement stood as another highlight at an event filled with applause, honour and emotional reunions.

