Antoine Semenyo is reportedly subject to a release clause in his Bournemouth contract amid rising interest in his services.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the Ghanaian forward during the summer transfer window, before he committed to a new long-term deal with Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo: Man United, Tottenham discover release clause for Bournemouth star

Although Semenyo is now tied to the club until 2030, his future at the Vitality Stadium remains uncertain.

Recent reports suggest Bournemouth are preparing for potential bids for one of their standout stars as early as 2026.

Antoine Semenyo's release clause emerges

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, with Liverpool also emerging as one of his admirers.

Semenyo’s potential suitors have been handed a boost, as talkSPORT reports that his Bournemouth contract includes a release clause.

While the exact details of the clause remain undisclosed, Bournemouth are said to value the Ghanaian winger at over £75 million.

Although the Cherries are unlikely to sanction his departure during the winter transfer window, the presence of a release clause could make it difficult for them to keep hold of their star man in the long run.

Why is Semenyo attracting significant interest?

Semenyo’s value has continued to soar since the summer transfer window following his outstanding start to the 2025–26 season.

The 25-year-old has netted six goals in Bournemouth’s opening seven Premier League games, placing him second in the league’s scoring charts.

He has also registered three assists, further cementing his status as one of the Premier League’s most in-form attackers.

After playing a key role in Ghana’s World Cup qualification, Semenyo now aims to extend his fine run by scoring in a third consecutive league match when Bournemouth face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Source: YEN.com.gh