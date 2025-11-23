Haruna Iddrisu playfully addressed the long-standing rivalry between TAMASCO and GHANASCO

The Minister playfully nudged President Mahama and First Lady Lordina, suggesting GHANASCO repeatedly looked to TAMASCO for inspiration

President Mahama also shared throwback photos of himself from his early days at GHANASCO

The spirited rivalry between GHANASCO and TAMASCO has resurfaced with full force.

The revived school banter began when the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, took the stage during Ghana Senior High School’s (GHANASCO) 65th anniversary celebration.

Stepping into the domain of a rival school, Haruna Iddrisu, himself a proud old student of Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), approached the podium with humour and confidence.

Surrounded by “his rivals,” he light-heartedly reminded the audience that TAMASCO had always served as a source of inspiration for many schools in the northern region, including GHANASCO.

He spoke with a blend of respect, pride and friendly rivalry, emphasising that although he stood on the grounds of an opposing school, he would not shy away from acknowledging TAMASCO’s influence.

His remarks immediately drew laughter, applause and cheers.

“It is not a comfortable feat for a TAMASCAN to be surrounded by GHANASCO students,” he said humorously.

“But may TAMASCO continue to inspire GHANASCANs to rise even higher.”

He continued, adding:

“So today, celebrate the First Lady, celebrate the First Gentleman, celebrate your distinguished alumni, but remember TAMASCO continues to set the pace.”

His remarks added a joyful spark to the already lively celebration, reflecting the long-standing friendly rivalry that has shaped student pride and educational competition in Tamale for decades.

The event, held on Saturday, November 22, brought together distinguished personalities, alumni and proud supporters of the school, including President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, both proud products of GHANASCO.

Throwback photos of young Mahama at GHANASCO

Adding to the excitement, President Mahama shared rare throwback photographs of himself from his early school days at GHANASCO, during his time in Form One.

The pictures, posted earlier, captured a young Mahama standing in the school’s surroundings, symbolic of his humble beginnings and the strong foundation the school provided him.

His reflections on his past highlighted the significance of GHANASCO in shaping leaders who now play prominent roles in Ghana’s development.

First Lady lunches GHANASCO’s 65th anniversary

Earlier in May 2025, First Lady Lordina Mahama formally launched the school’s 65th anniversary celebration.

During the launch, she encouraged old students, staff and current students to use the occasion to recommit to the school’s growth.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Haruna Iddrisu, Alhassan Suhuyini, John Jinapor and Immigration Comptroller-General Samuel Basintale Amadu.

GHANASCO’s legacy and achievements

Founded in 1960 by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, GHANASCO began as “Ghana College” with just 70 male students.

Today, it boasts over 4,400 students, with six academic programmes and a long list of notable alumni.

Among its most celebrated former students are:

President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

First Lady Lordina Mahama

Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Former Minister for Business Development

John Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition

Abedi Pele, Legendary Ghanaian footballer

Kwame Ayew, Legendary Ghanaian footballer

Prof. Bashiru Saeed, Vice Chancellor of Tamale Technical University

Professor Alidu Mahama Seidu, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

The list continues.

Despite its strong legacy, the school still faces infrastructure challenges, including inadequate classrooms and the absence of an assembly hall.

Lordina Mahama support GHANASCO with 102 dual-desks

YEN.com.gh, earlier in August 2025, reported that the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Lordina Mahama, fulfilled her promise to donate 102 dual desks to the school.

The furniture was presented by the Mayor of Tamale, Abubakari Adam Takoro.

The headmaster expressed deep gratitude, noting that the First Lady had consistently supported the school.

