Cristiano Ronaldo has once again reminded the football world of his ageless brilliance, producing a stunning bicycle kick that lit up the Saudi Pro League

The 40-year-old’s strike helped Al-Nassr secure their ninth straight win in the 2025/26 campaign on Sunday night

Ronaldo has now reached an incredible 954 career goals, moving even closer to the historic dream of hitting the 1000-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo lit up Riyadh on Sunday, November 23, 2025, as Al Nassr wrapped up a convincing 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej.

The evening ended with the kind of moment only he can produce, but the story of the match had been building long before his breathtaking finish.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a stunning bicycle kick to help Al-Nassr record a 4-1 win against Al Khaleej in the Saudi League on November 23, 2025. Photo credit: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to win against Al Khaleej

Cristiano, who challenged Lionel Messi's GOAT supremacy in a previous interview, nearly broke the deadlock just four minutes in when Joao Felix slipped a clever pass into space.

The Portuguese forward struck from distance but dragged the attempt wide. It was a warning sign that Al Khaleej did not immediately heed.

Moments later, Felix thought he had put the hosts ahead shortly after the half-hour mark. He guided the ball into the net with precision, only for VAR to intervene.

After an extended review, officials ruled out the effort due to a handball in the early stages of the move involving Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Goal, Al-Nassr quickly shook off the disappointment. Angelo delivered an inviting ball across the area, finding Felix in stride.

With a delicate touch, he guided it past Moris to finally open the scoring. Three minutes later, Wesley added another after Felix’s pressure forced a turnover inside the visitors’ area, giving Al Nassr a firm grip on the contest.

The visitors came out of the break with renewed purpose. Barely a minute into the restart, Murad Al Hawsawi unleashed a brilliant strike that reduced the deficit and shifted the energy inside the stadium.

Al Khaleej pushed forward with greater confidence, testing Nawaf Al Aqidi with a series of attempts.

However, their momentum lasted only briefly. Sadio Mane restored the two-goal cushion with a composed lob in the 77th minute.

Al Khaleej’s hopes faded further when Dimitrios Kourbelis was sent off after a reckless stamp on Ali Al Hassan, ending a frustrating outing for the midfielder.

Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick

Then came the moment that stole the night. In the sixth minute of added time, Nawaj Boushal lifted a teasing ball into the box, as cited by Bleacher Report.

Ronaldo rose, twisted, and executed a soaring bicycle kick that brought the stadium to its feet.

Watch the video:

It was another reminder of why he remains adored worldwide, even at 40 years of age.

As he moves closer to the incredible milestone of one thousand career goals, Ronaldo, who chalked up an unprecedented milestone earlier this month, continues to stretch the limits of longevity.

From Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr, he has delivered unforgettable moments at every stop.

Ronaldo could miss 2026 WC opener

