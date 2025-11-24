Mohammed Kudus faced renewed scrutiny following Tottenham’s tough north London derby, raising questions about his form

Tottenham suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in Thomas Frank’s first competitive north London derby on Sunday, November 23, a match dominated by the visitors from start to finish, with Mohammed Kudus failing to make an impact.

Spurs managed to contain the Gunners for the opening 36 minutes, but once their defensive line was breached, a comeback never seemed likely.

Eberechi Eze’s hat-trick, following Leandro Trossard’s opener, stole the spotlight, while Richarlison’s stunning long-range strike was Tottenham’s only bright moment.

Tottenham player ratings vs. Arsenal

According to Yahoo Sports, Guglielmo Vicario earned a 6 for his efforts, keeping Spurs in the game early with sharp saves, including one to deny Eze a fourth goal.

Djed Spence was rated 4 as he started on the right, looked more comfortable than Udogie, but failed to track Trossard for the opener. Kevin Danso also scored 4, nearly turning in an own goal early and struggling with shaky clearances before being substituted at halftime.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero received a 5 for his attempts to rally Spurs, including a clever flick to deny Eze a hat-trick, though a booking for dissent will see him miss the next match.

Micky van de Ven scored 4, deflecting Trossard’s opener and struggling when covering wide spaces. Destiny Udogie had a disastrous outing and was rated 3 after being at fault for the first goal and slipping for Eze’s third.

However, Joao Palhinha stood out with a 7, showing energy in challenges and trying to drive Spurs forward. Rodrigo Bentancur scored 3 as he struggled to assert control, was booked for pulling down Saka, and failed to make an impact after halftime.

Wilson Odobert also earned 4, remaining largely anonymous aside from one promising moment.

According to Yahoo Sports, Mohammed Kudus looked rusty after missing his team's last two matches due to injury and was rated 4. The former West Ham star was isolated and limited in service, while Richarlison scored 5 thanks to his long-range goal, though he had little else to show.

Additionally, Flashscore gave Kudus a rating of 6.1 for his performance against Arsenal. While slightly higher than some other assessments, it still reflects a below-par outing for the Tottenham midfielder.

Fuseini Adams urges Kudus to score more goals

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana youth international Fuseinio Adams stated that Kudus must start scoring regularly, echoing Rahman Osman’s earlier remarks.

"Kudus has the talent, no doubt, but if he wants to make a real impact, he must start finding the back of the net regularly."

Now, Tottenham will need to regroup quickly, with several players under scrutiny, including Ghana's Mohammed Kudus, after a harsh north London derby defeat.

Mohammed Kudus's lack of goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian sports writer based in the UK, Rahman Osman, criticised Mohammed Kudus for his lack of goals.

The journalist’s comments have sparked debate among fans about Kudus’ real impact at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

