Ghanaian football journalist based in the UK, Rahman Osman, has criticised Mohammed Kudus for his continued lack of goals despite his impressive overall displays for Tottenham Hotspur since joining from West Ham United in the summer.

Rahman reiterated his stance after Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 win over Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, a clash in which Eberechi Eze stole the spotlight with a stunning hat trick.

While Kudus was again lively on the ball, the Ghanaian journalist insisted that the attacker must add goals to his game to be considered among the Premier League’s elite performers.

According to Rahman, Mohammed Kudus’ dribbling ability remains unquestionable, but he believes that tricks and flair alone are not enough in a league as demanding as the Premier League.

He argued that decisive contributions in big matches are what elevate top players, citing Eze’s match-winning heroics as an example, with Flashscore rating him very high.

Rahman also stated that Eze’s hat trick “puts him above Kudus on the day,” stressing that scoring in headline fixtures is the next step Kudus must take to assert himself as a world-class attacker.

The UK-based Ghanaian sports writer doubled down on his long-held criticism, saying:

''One day you’ll all understand why I was on Kudus to start getting goals. The modern football is about goals – forget everything and score the goals. Dribbles this and that don’t mean nothing. All the fanfoolers are now quiet.

''Look at Eze, a player that Kudus is better than, is banging in hat tricks and you people are happy because he dribbles. You don’t love Kuku better than me.''

Meanwhile, Rahman’s comments have sparked debate among fans, with some insisting Kudus offers far more than just scoring, while others agree that the Ghanaian must increase his output in the final third to justify his star billing at Tottenham.

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus has scored just one goal and delivered four assists in 11 games this season, numbers that clearly need improvement.

Below are some of the fans’ comments reacting to Rahman Osman's bold call on Kudus’ lack of goals.

Djandu Benedict wrote: '' I observed this long ago too Rahman Osman. Excuse me to say that dribbling without any productive results doesn’t make you a good player.''

Henry Munhamo said: ''Kudus is NOT better than Eze. Do not overhype or overrate your fellow countrymen. Eze is clinical. Look at the way he manoeuvres through tight spaces. I know you like Kudus and wish him to perform better but the sad truth is that he is in no way better than Eberechi''

Koche Saka Ibrahim commented: ''If his team center is not pressing the balls for him, he can't score goals like that bro. Spurs needs strong midfielders.''

