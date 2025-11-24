Vinicius Junior has reportedly paused contract discussions with Real Madrid amid growing tension between him and manager Xabi Alonso

The development comes less than 24 hours after the Brazilian was once again left out of Alonso’s starting lineup in their La Liga match against Elche

Vinicius, whose current deal with Los Blancos expires at the end of next season, has been in talks with the club since January

Vinicius Junior’s time at Real Madrid appears to be heading toward an unexpected crossroads after the Brazilian reportedly told club president Florentino Pérez that he is not interested in signing a new deal.

Real Madrid have been working to extend his stay since January, but talks have moved slowly.

His current contract runs until the end of June 2027, yet both sides remain far apart on key issues.

Vinicius Junior is said to be angling toward a move away from Real Madrid. Photo by Carl Kafka/ISI Photos/Getty Images.

At the core of the stalled discussions is a financial request that has created tension.

Reports indicate the winger is seeking around 30 million euros each season, a figure that would place him among the highest earners in the sport.

The Spanish giants have been reluctant to meet that mark, creating a standstill that has grown more complicated with time.

Compounding the contract impasse is Vinicius’ strained relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Why Vinicius has refused Madrid extension

According to The Athletic, the forward told Pérez he believes extending his stay is “not the best option” due to his “relationship with Alonso.”

The club hierarchy is said to be unsurprised by his stance, as the tension between both men has been evident in recent months.

The situation escalated last month during El Clasico, when Alonso substituted the Brazilian.

Vinicius reacted angrily before later issuing an apology that noticeably excluded the coach.

People close to him say he misses the paternal guidance he once enjoyed under Carlo Ancelotti, now leading the Brazilian national team, as cited by beIN Sports.

That emotional disconnect has made the current environment difficult for him to embrace.

Sources stress that his position is not a negotiating ploy but a clear reflection of his thoughts.

Remaining at a club where he feels his playing time is restricted does not align with his ambitions, especially at a crucial stage in his career.

Interest in the forward is already growing, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain monitoring developments.

Several English Premier League sides are also expected to explore the possibility of a move should he become available.

Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid in their 2-2 draw with Elche on November 23, 2025. Photo by NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Vincius' performance under Alonso

For now, Vinicius continues to contribute on the pitch.

He is expected to start against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 26, as Madrid maintains their chase for success in Spain and Europe.

Despite the tension behind the scenes, he has produced nine goal contributions this season (five goals and four assists) in 17 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Why Vinicius was benched vs Oviedo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso explained why Vinicius Junior started on the bench in their big win over Real Oviedo on August 24.

When asked about his decision to leave out such an important player, Alonso gave a calm response that showed his focus on putting the team first.

