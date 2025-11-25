Europe’s biggest clubs are reportedly preparing to fight for Bayern Munich’s star defender if contract talks collapse

Dayot Upamecano’s future remains uncertain as negotiations with Bayern Munich continue to stall

A potential summer transfer battle is emerging, with elite clubs circling the French international

Dayot Upamecano’s future at Bayern Munich has emerged as one of Europe’s most closely watched sagas this season.

The French centre-back has been enjoying a standout campaign under Vincent Kompany, yet contract negotiations with the Bundesliga giants have stalled.

With his deal set to expire in 2026, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are circling, including Real Madrid and, more recently, Paris Saint-Germain, both eyeing a potential free transfer next summer, as Sky Sports noted.

Upamecano’s stellar performances, including a goal in Bayern Munich's recent 6-2 win over Freiburg, have reinforced his value as a defensive cornerstone. Despite Bayern’s ambition to extend his contract until 2030 or 2031, talks have yet to yield a resolution, leaving the door open for elite suitors.

According to Bavarian Football Works, Real Madrid view the 27-year-old as a long-term solution in central defence, possibly alongside Eder Militao or as a future replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

PSG, meanwhile, are looking to build a French core under Luis Enrique and see Upamecano as a pivotal piece of their next project.

The Frenchman has publicly downplayed financial motivations in his ongoing deliberations, insisting that sporting factors will be decisive.

“I can say this 100 more times, but we’ll see what happens,” Upamecano remarked following Bayern’s Freiburg victory, keeping speculation high.

Meanwhile, sources close to the club suggest he is genuinely torn, enjoying life in Munich and thriving under Kompany, while the lure of Madrid or a return to France remains compelling, especially given the flexibility a free transfer could offer.

Bayern face difficulty in keeping Upamecano

Upamecano’s availability has sent ripples through Europe, with clubs recognizing a rare chance to secure a top-tier centre-back without a transfer fee.

According to sources, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is working to finalize an extension, but the club’s financial commitments to key players like Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Joshua Kimmich have limited flexibility. Losing Upamecano on a free transfer would be both a sporting and financial setback.

While Barcelona have also monitored the situation, Real Madrid and PSG have been the most proactive, maintaining close contact with the player’s representatives.

Bayern are aware of the urgency, particularly as the January window approaches, and hope to conclude talks early to remove uncertainty and plan for potential replacements if negotiations fail.

For now, Upamecano remains central to Kompany’s defensive blueprint, and both club and player acknowledge that a long-term agreement would provide stability.

But if Bayern cannot meet his demands within their wage structure, the stage is set for a high-profile transfer showdown that could dominate next summer’s market.

Upamecao prefers to join Real Madrid

