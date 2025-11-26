Barcelona endured a rough night on Tuesday as Chelsea handed them a heavy 3-0 Champions League defeat

Adding to their woes, Ghanaian musician King Promise appeared to take a subtle dig at Lamine Yamal during the match

The teenage winger struggled to influence the game and was substituted in the 80th minute after an underwhelming display

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician King Promise poked fun at Lamine Yamal during Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday night.

The Blues opened the scoring after Jules Kounde gifted them a comical own goal midway through the first half, and Barca’s night worsened when Ronald Araujo was sent off for two bookable offences.

Marc Cucurella in a tussle with Lamine Yamal during Chelsea's 3-0 win against Barcelona on November 25, 2025. Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea made full use of their numerical advantage early in the second half as the electric Estevao Willian struck, becoming the second-youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League starts after Kylian Mbappé.

Substitute Liam Delap later added a late third to seal a dominant win, bringing an end to Barcelona’s 24-game scoring streak in the competition.

The result leaves Chelsea fifth in the Champions League standings with 10 points from five games, while Barcelona sit 15th with just seven points, per The Athletic.

Much of the pre-match hype centred on the clash between Lamine Yamal and Estevao, two of the world’s most highly rated young talents.

While Estevao delivered a standout performance capped with a brilliant goal, Yamal endured a quiet night and failed to influence the game as expected.

The teenager was closely marked by his Spain teammate Marc Cucurella, something that sparked reactions and trolling online.

Ghanaian musician King Promise appears to take a subtle dig at Lamine Yamal during Chelsea's match against Barcelona. Photos: Crystal Pix and @IamKingPromise/X.

Source: Getty Images

King Promise mocks Lamine Yamal

Among those joining in was Ghana’s King Promise, who attended the match to support Chelsea.

As Yamal was substituted in the 80th minute for Dani Olmo, King Promise was captured on video teasing the youngster with a Cucurella jibe, saying:

“The son of Cucurella. He put you in his pocket…”

Watch video below:

After the game, Yamal was mocked by Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez, who praised Cucurella’s defending.

When speaking to the media in the mixed zone, a journalist asked him about the duel between Marc Cucurella and Yamal.

His response instantly caught attention. "Cucurella has him in his pocket," Sánchez said, as quoted by Marca.

He followed with another comment that carried plenty of weight, especially in today’s footballing climate:

"Everyone looks really good until they come to the Premier League."

It was also worth noting that this was Yamal’s first experience against an English side, and the evening did not unfold in his favour.

Statistics from Sofascore showed that Lamine lost possession 21 times, had 72 per cent passing accuracy, got only one effort on target and completed four successful dribbles from eight attempts.

Cucurella warned Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Marc Cucurella warned Lamine Yamal ahead of their big Champions League match on Tuesday night.

He noted that stopping the young Barcelona star would be difficult but not insurmountable.

Source: YEN.com.gh