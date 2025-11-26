Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Barcelona has intensified debate over this year’s Champions League favourites

Wayne Rooney believes one Premier League side, not Chelsea, is best placed to win the trophy

He backs Arsenal to go all the way due to their strong squad and smart recruitment

Wayne Rooney has shared his Champions League prediction following Chelsea’s emphatic win over Barcelona.

The Blues swept aside the La Liga champions with a commanding 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, moving into the Champions League’s top eight, the zone guaranteeing automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

Last season, Barcelona entered the tournament as one of the favourites but crashed out after conceding two late goals in a dramatic semi-final loss to eventual runners-up Inter Milan.

Chelsea, by contrast, weren’t even in Europe’s premier competition last year, having competed in – and won – the far less prestigious Conference League.

Enzo Maresca’s side look increasingly capable of not just competing but genuinely challenging for the Champions League, yet Rooney believes another Premier League team has a “good chance” of going all the way.

Rooney predicts Champions League winner

Arsenal’s flawless record faces a major examination on Wednesday when Bundesliga leaders Bayern – also unbeaten in Europe – travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of the Gunners' attempt to make it five wins from five, Rooney tipped Mikel Arteta’s men to win the Champions League, praising their strong squad and smart recruitment.

Speaking to MailSport after predicting Arsenal would lift the trophy, Rooney said:

‘I think they have got as good a chance as they’ve had for a long time.

‘The whole squad they’ve put together, I think it’s got good players obviously starting [and] good players on the bench to come in if they get injuries as well.

‘I think the recruitment has been really good, and they’ve been really strong in the Premier League. If they can take that form into the Champions League, they have a good chance.’

John Obi Mikel, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, has also backed Arsenal to claim their first-ever title in the competition.

‘This season I think it’s Arsenal’s to lose,’ he said on The Obi One Podcast. ‘If Arsenal and Mikel Arteta don’t win the Premier League… the squad, the depth they have, is frightening.

‘They have the best squad not just in the Premier League, not just in England, in world football right now. I bet you there’s no better squad depth than Arsenal’s.

‘We’re talking about the Premier League but I think they can go on to win the Champions League, this is how good Arsenal are.

‘It’s scary, I’m telling you, the squad they have, the players they have, there’s something there, I can feel it now, finally Arsenal are ready.’

