Excitement is building ahead of tonight’s Champions League showdown at Paris Saint-Germain, as Thomas Frank revealed his latest team selections with several changes from Sunday’s North London derby.

The Tottenham starting XI sees Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, and Randal Kolo Muani returning to the lineup, injecting fresh energy and creativity.

According to Spurs Web, the team will kick off with Vicario in goal, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Romero (captain), Porro, Spence, Sarr, Bentancur, van de Ven, and Kolo Muani leading the attack.

On the bench, notable names include Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha, Wilson Odobert, and Mohammed Kudus, giving Frank a strong pool of options to influence the game as it unfolds.

Other substitutes ready to make an impact are Kinsky, Austin, Xavi, Davies, Scarlett, T. Thompson, and Williams-Barnett.

Across the pitch, PSG have also confirmed their lineup, with Chevalier in goal and Marquinhos captaining the side. Key starters include Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Ndjantou, Pacho, and Joao Neves, with substitutes such as Safonov, Martin, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Goncalo Ramos, Dembele, Lee, Hernandez, Mayulu, and Mbaye ready for tactical changes.

Tonight’s fixture promises an intense battle between two talented squads. While Frank has opted to keep Mohammed Kudus on the bench, his presence in the matchday squad highlights the trust placed in the Ghanaian midfielder to make a decisive contribution if called upon.

Fans will be watching closely to see how the substitutes, particularly Kudus and Odobert, influence the dynamics of the match, and whether Frank’s strategic rotations can help his team secure a positive result against the Ligue 1 giants.

