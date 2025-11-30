Mohammed Kudus produced a moment of sheer brilliance during Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League game against Fulham

The 25-year-old’s outrageous strike briefly lifted Spurs’ hopes, but it wasn’t enough to save them from a third consecutive defeat

The loss to Fulham also meant the north London side has now matched one of the most unwanted records in their 143-year history

Mohammed Kudus found the net for Tottenham Hotspur but could not prevent yet another bitter setback for the north London club in their meeting with Fulham on Saturday, November 29.

The Black Stars playmaker stood out in a difficult evening, yet his brilliance could not rescue Spurs from a damaging 2-1 loss that deepened their struggles this season.

Mohammed Kudus and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates walk off the pitch looking dejected after their loss to Fulham on November 29, 2025. Photo by Glyn KIRK.

Kudus scores but Tottenham lose against Fulham

The contest began in disastrous fashion for the hosts. Fulham struck twice inside six minutes through Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson, leaving the home side stunned.

Tottenham never recovered from that early blow, and the visitors quickly settled into a rhythm that frustrated the crowd.

Kudus tried to drag his side back into the game with energy and clever movement, especially before halftime.

His persistence paid off when he ended a seven-match scoring drought with a stunning volley in the 59th minute.

Lucas Bergvall picked him out with a neat pass, and the Ghanaian unleashed a breathtaking strike that reignited belief inside the stadium.

That moment of inspiration became his second league goal of the season and briefly lifted spirits as Tottenham pushed forward. However, the comeback never materialised.

Fulham defended with discipline, absorbed waves of pressure and held firm until the final whistle. Kudus’ contribution became a rare bright spot in a disappointing outing.

Tottenham set unwanted record

The defeat extended a worrying run for Thomas Frank’s men. It marked their third consecutive loss in all competitions and continued a month-long spell without victory.

According to Flashscore, their last triumph in the Premier League came on October 26 when they beat Everton 3-0.

This latest setback also carried grim historical significance. Opta data shows that Spurs have now suffered 10 Premier League home defeats in 2025, matching the club’s most home losses in a calendar year.

Mohammed Kudus shapes to take a croner kick for Tottenham during their Premier League game against Fulham. Photo by Glyn KIRK.

Only 1994 and 2003 witnessed similar struggles. In the club’s 143-year existence, this stands as their joint third-worst home record.

Their last successful outing at home occurred on the opening weekend of the current campaign when they beat Burnley 3-0, a match in which Kudus assisted Richarlison twice.

With the year nearing its end, only two league fixtures remain to avoid sinking deeper.

According to Sofascore, Brentford visit on December 6, followed by a meeting with Liverpool on December 20.

Before those crucial games arrive, Tottenham travel to St James’ Park on December 2, hoping to end a four-match winless run and rediscover momentum.

