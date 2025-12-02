Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a managerial change that might impact key squad members

A former Premier League manager has emerged as a potential candidate for Mohammed Kudus' Spurs

The Ghanaian midfielder at Spurs continues to adapt and impress under current conditions

A Ghanaian football expert has praised Kudus for his progress, hinting at how a new coach could affect his role

Tottenham Hotspur could be preparing for a managerial shake-up, a move that may directly impact Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that one of Everton’s former managers, who has revived his career in recent years, could be the ideal fit for Spurs, with pressure mounting on Thomas Frank.

Mohammed Kudus could work with a new manager at Tottenham if Spurs decide to part ways with Thomas Frank, with Marco Silva tipped as a potential replacement. Image credit: Franco Arland - UEFA

Carragher tips Marco Siva for Tottenham job

Everton have had seven permanent managers in the last decade, with several ill-fated appointments, including Rafa Benitez, who lasted less than seven months, and Frank Lampard, who narrowly steered Everton away from relegation in 2021/22.

Lampard has since revitalised his career at Coventry City, signalling that even past setbacks don’t define managerial futures.

Carragher, on The Overlap, singled out Marco Silva as the manager Everton should have retained.

“Silva was someone I respected and always felt belonged at that level, clubs like Aston Villa, perhaps Tottenham, competing for European spots. He probably deserves a job like that,” Carragher said.

Meanwhile, according to Everton News, Silva has proven himself at Fulham, securing promotion and establishing the club as a Premier League mainstay. He was reportedly set to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but the deal never materialised.

He was also linked with Tottenham before Daniel Levy appointed Thomas Frank. With Silva out of contract at the end of the season and Frank's long-term future at Tottenham now in major doubt, Silva could be a serious candidate to step into Spurs role if it becomes vacant, a move that could influence players like Kudus.

Pictured: Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (left) and Mohammed Kudus (right). Image credit: Visionhaus

Ghanaian commentator reacts to Kudus at Spurs

In the meantime, Tottenham fans are monitoring Mohammed Kudus' progress closely amid speculation over the managerial position. According to Flashscore, the Ghanaian bagged his second goal for Spurs in his team's 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on November 29.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian analyst Prince Annan commented on the midfielder’s progress:

“Kudus has shown glimpses of the quality that made him vital for Ajax. He’s adjusting to the Premier League and Thomas Frank’s system. A new manager could open up further opportunities for him to thrive.”

With Kudus still settling into Spurs’ squad and Marco Silva potentially available, Tottenham could be entering a pivotal moment. Fans will be watching closely to see how both the young Ghanaian midfielder and the managerial situation shape the club’s fortunes.

Kudus’ standout influence at Tottenham Hotspur

Previously, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohammed Kudus’ rising role at Tottenham, showing how the Ghanaian midfielder has quickly become central to Thomas Frank’s plans.

His energy, vision, and attacking prowess have already made him one of Spurs’ standout performers this Premier League season.

