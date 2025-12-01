The Premier League title race took an exciting turn after Arsenal and Chelsea played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal maintains its position at the top of the table, sitting five points clear of Manchester City and six points ahead of both Chelsea and Aston Villa

Opta’s supercomputer has released its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League champion this season

The Premier League title race has taken another twist following the heated meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Both sides entered match week 13 riding on the back of major wins in the UEFA Champions League, and their showdown. Chelsea, inspired by Estevao, thumped Barcelona 3-0 with Arsenal silencing Bayern Munich 3-1.

Supercomputer predicts the 2025/26 Premier League winner after Arsenal's draw with Chelsea. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

In the end, the contest delivered intensity, drama, a red card to Moises Caicedo and a shared point that left the top of the table wide open.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea struck first when Trevoh Chalobah guided home the opener despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men.

Arsenal, who were without a number of key players, responded quickly through Mikel Merino, ensuring the visitors left with something to show for their effort.

The draw kept Arsenal in the hunt while Chelsea slipped to third after Manchester City defeated Leeds United.

Below are the standings after matchday 13:

With both clubs dropping points, the question of who will lift the trophy has grown louder.

Supporters and analysts are debating the possibilities, and now a powerful statistical model has joined the conversation.

Supercomputer names Premier League winner

Opta’s supercomputer examined current form, remaining fixtures, injuries and other performance indicators to predict the most likely champion after match day 13.

Despite sharing the spoils in London, Arsenal have emerged with the strongest probability of finishing first.

The model gives them 79.14 per cent, reflecting their consistency and impressive squad depth.

Manchester City follow with 11.3 per cent, a figure influenced by their mixed form and a demanding run of games.

Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva celebrate with Phil Foden after the latter's goal against Leeds United on November 29, 2025. Photo by Oli Scarff.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea sit in third with 4.08 per cent, while Aston Villa’s resurgence places them fifth at 1.90 per cent.

Liverpool appears just ahead of Villa at 1.92 per cent after ending their brief winless spell.

Manchester United, who recently strung together improved displays aside from their slip against Everton, have been handed 0.22 per cent.

From a Ghanaian viewpoint, Antoine Semenyo’s Bournemouth carry 0.07 per cent, and Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Hotspur hold 0.05 per cent.

At the opposite end, the projection places Leeds United, Burnley and Wolves as the sides most likely to fall into the relegation zone.

Premier League title race intensifies

Match week 14 begins on Tuesday, December 2. Chelsea travel to Leeds United, Arsenal face Brentford at home, Manchester City visit Fulham, and Liverpool welcome Sunderland.

Manchester United will host West Ham United as they attempt to extend their recent progress.

Although the supercomputer leans toward Arsenal, Chelsea remain firmly involved thanks to key players returning from injury and a schedule they believe they can navigate.

The predictions only highlight how unpredictable the campaign has become, setting up an exciting finish as the season moves deeper into winter.

Premier League explains Caicedo's red

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League explained why Moises Caicedo was sent off during the heated match at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea midfielder was first shown a yellow card by Anthony Taylor, but it was upgraded to a red after his tackle on Mikel Merino.

Source: YEN.com.gh