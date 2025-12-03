British presenter Laura Woods collapsed live on air while covering Ghana’s historic clash with England on Tuesday, December 2

The 38-year-old mother of one received immediate medical attention from paramedics and is now recovering from the frightening incident

She has since shared an update on her condition, reassuring fans who have been wishing her a swift recovery

Laura Woods has broken her silence after a frightening moment on live television left viewers deeply worried.

The presenter collapsed during ITV4’s coverage of the England and Ghana women’s international on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from medical staff inside St Mary’s Stadium.

Laura Woods shares update after collapse

Woods later posted a message on Instagram to calm nerves and explain what happened.

The broadcaster expressed embarrassment about the incident but assured everyone that she is recovering steadily.

She wrote, as cited by Sun Sport: “Gosh, that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m Ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and rehydration.

"I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me, and sorry again.”

The collapse came as she listened to Ian Wright share his thoughts ahead of kick-off.

Woods suddenly leaned forward and lost balance, prompting Wright and co-host Alex Scott to reach out to stop her fall instinctively.

Watch the incident:

The broadcast quickly cut to a wide-angle shot of the stadium before going into a commercial break.

When the coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan had taken over presenting duties. She addressed the unsettling moment, telling viewers:

“As you might have noticed, we do not have the wonderful Laura Woods. She has just been taken ill and is in very good hands. We want to assure you that she is doing ok. We all send her our love.”

Woods’ fiancé, Adam Collard, also offered reassurance, confirming she was safe and surrounded by the right people.

England defeats Ghana in historic match

While the incident overshadowed the early part of the broadcast, the match itself delivered historic significance.

England claimed a 2-0 victory in the first senior meeting between the Lionesses and the Black Queens.

Lucia Kendall struck in the opening half, and Alessia Russo added another after the break to seal the result.

Ghana's coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, remained upbeat despite the defeat. He said, as cited by BBC Sport:

“As a coach, you always want to win, of course, but at the same time we have to have in our minds that we are 67th in the world rankings and we were playing England, who are maybe right now the best team in the world.

"I think we can be really proud of how we were performing. Overall, I am really happy and we feel we are moving in the right direction. Almost everyone can see that. We always want to be better.”

The match served as a valuable test as Ghana prepares for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, scheduled from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

