A Ghanaian TikToker has taken to social media to showcase the impressive business complex owned by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

The video captured the grand structures on the property, highlighting how both local and international businesses now occupy the space

Many viewers shared the history of the property, while others praised the former footballer for his strong business acumen

A Ghanaian TikToker has showcased the impressive business complex owned by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan in East Legon.

Gyan, celebrated as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s leading marksman in World Cup history, has successfully grown multiple ventures since retiring from football.

Video of Asamoah Gyan’s Massive Baby Jet Square Goes Viral on Social Media

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan's building complex

The former Sunderland striker has built a strong business portfolio, ensuring life after football continues to thrive.

In the video, TikToker Nom Trendz captured the current state of Gyan’s expansive property, Baby Jet Square, now occupied by several Ghanaian and international businesses.

He also highlighted that the filling station and the large building behind it are part of the same estate, further showcasing the scale of Gyan’s investment.

Despite stepping away from the pitch, Gyan remains a towering figure in Ghanaian football history and a notable force in the business world.

In the video, the TikToker spoke about how wealthy the retired footballer was considering how grand the property was.

He also noted that the former Black Stars Captain was indeed an incredible businessman whom many footballers and sportsmen should learn from.

Reactions to the Baby Jet Square video

Many people pointed out that Asamoah Gyan purchased the property years ago, back in 2015, and also mentioned that the fuel station has since been sold to a different business owner.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users regarding the building complex owned by the former Black Stars captain:

Nana Opambour said:

"getting 3 different banks rent ur space in 1 building, damnnn Baby Jet is laughing straight to the bank🤣."

Steven Smart595 🇬🇭 said:

"He had this long ago. Adjiringano."

New_Gyapong218 said:

"Yes long time 2015 oo."

blazo71 said:

"My brother don’t worry yourself he has a lot of properties the people who are saying he is broke 😁😁😁😁."

Jaylab pixel said:

"Abeg the fuel station he and his bro sell gv diffnt person long tym ago."

slowgerm883009 said:

"God bless you legend.. at least you have provided jobs for the youth."

Gyan’s influence stretches far beyond his luxury home. His football journey began with a debut for Ghana in 2003 against Somalia and evolved into one of the most iconic careers in African football, per Ghanasoccernet.

Though he never lifted the Africa Cup of Nations, he helped Ghana to two finals, in 2010 and 2015, and consistently stepped up in big moments for the Black Stars.

Now retired, the 39-year-old continues to shape the sport in a new role, per Ghanafa.org.

Earlier this year, he joined Ghana’s technical team, playing a part in the national side’s recent victories over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Inside Asamoah Gyan’s $3 million mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has gone viral after sharing a video of his $3 million mansion.

The short clip showed the interior of his luxury home, located in an exclusive area of Weija, overlooking the Weija Dam.

Source: YEN.com.gh