Otto Addo urges Semenyo to leave Bournemouth amid transfer links

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has encouraged Antoine Semenyo to take the “next step” in his career and leave Bournemouth amid growing interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has a £65 million ($87m) release clause that remains active only until a specific point in the January transfer window.

With several clubs weighing up a move, his national team coach believes it is “natural” for the in-form winger to seek a transfer elsewhere.

Semenyo happy at Bournemouth for now

Over the summer, the former Bristol City star, who has also been linked with Tottenham, penned a new bumper deal until 2030 - seemingly putting paid to a Bournemouth departure.

At the time of extending his contract, he said:

"I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season. From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club. It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

However, it recently emerged that Semenyo has a £65m January release clause, which reportedly is set to drop to £50m ($66.6m) next summer.

The wide man - who has scored six goals and bagged three assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season - seems destined for a big-money move, something Ghana head coach Addo is pushing for.

Semenyo urged to make transfer exit

After it was revealed that Semenyo's Ghana would take on England in the group stages of the 2026 World Cup, Addo spoke about the in-demand player's future.

He told The Athletic at Friday's World Cup draw:

"He has done very well at Bournemouth, but with all the respect for Bournemouth and what they’re doing, surely it is natural for him to take the next step. Whether its in the winter or summer, it is a difference question but it won’t make a difference for us. I’m looking forward to him showing more of what he can to the world."

Incidentally, Ghana and England will also face off against Croatia and Panama in Group L.

