2026 World Cup: Ronaldo Tips Ghana to Surprise After Group Stage Draw

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário has tipped Ghana as a potential surprise package at the 2026 World Cup following the release of the group stage draw
  • The Black Stars have been placed in a challenging Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive battle for qualification
  • Ghana will open their campaign on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, when they take on Panama at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario has delivered a candid assessment of Ghana’s prospects at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His view emerged during the global launch of the updated match schedule, where he joined a distinguished group of former stars supporting FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Ghana World Cup 2026, Ronaldo Nazário, Black Stars, Group L, Ghana vs England, Ghana vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup, Otto Addo Ghana coach, England, Croatia.
2026 World Cup: Ronaldo Tips Ghana to Surprise After Group Stage Draw. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Claudio Villa/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's verdict on Ghana

Ronaldo believes the Black Stars could become one of the tournament’s unexpected storylines.

His comments follow Friday’s draw, which placed Ghana in Group L with England, Croatia and Panama.

Many observers consider it a demanding collection of teams, yet the Brazilian great sees potential for surprises from Otto Addo’s side.

"Difficult. England play very well, and Croatia for the past 30 years has always been going for the semi-finals and going to the final, so it's tough for Panama and Ghana."
"Especially Ghana can surprise, but I mean, it should pass beyond England and Croatia," Ronaldo told host Andrés Cantor when asked about the potential of Ghana and Panama surprising England and Croatia.

His perspective carries weight, shaped by years of dazzling performances at the highest level. Ronaldo appeared in several editions of the World Cup and once held the scoring record (15 goals) before Miroslav Klose moved ahead of him with 16 strikes, according to FIFA.

That wealth of knowledge informs his conviction that Ghana could trouble more established opponents when the action begins in North America.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, Ghana World Cup 2026, Ronaldo Nazário, Black Stars, Group L, Ghana vs England, Ghana vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup, Otto Addo Ghana coach, England, Croatia.
Kudus, Semenyo and Salisu will be integral members of Ghana's hopes of crossing the group stage hurdle at the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.
Source: Twitter

Ghana’s road through Group L

Ghana’s campaign starts on Wednesday, June 17, against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto.

That encounter is expected to set the tone for the group, with Otto Addo’s players eager to establish momentum early.

Attention then shifts to the second game against England on Tuesday, June 23, at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Below are Ghana's group stage games:

The meeting promises to draw significant global interest due to England’s pedigree and Ghana’s growing reputation.

The final group match arrives on Saturday, June 27, when Ghana faces Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Depending on previous results, this contest could determine qualification for the knockout phase.

The team’s blend of youthful energy and seasoned leadership has generated optimism across the country.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have provided excitement throughout the build-up, giving supporters renewed belief after the disappointment of the 2022 campaign.

With the tournament beginning on June 11, 2026, the Black Stars will aim to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2010, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Asamoah Gyan confident about Ghana's WC chances

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Asamoah Gyan’s belief that the Black Stars can still progress to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being placed in one of the toughest groups.

The Ghana legend urged fans to remain confident and continue supporting the team as they gear up for their fifth appearance at the global tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh

