Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário has tipped Ghana as a potential surprise package at the 2026 World Cup following the release of the group stage draw

The Black Stars have been placed in a challenging Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive battle for qualification

Ghana will open their campaign on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, when they take on Panama at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario has delivered a candid assessment of Ghana’s prospects at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His view emerged during the global launch of the updated match schedule, where he joined a distinguished group of former stars supporting FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Ronaldo's verdict on Ghana

Ronaldo believes the Black Stars could become one of the tournament’s unexpected storylines.

His comments follow Friday’s draw, which placed Ghana in Group L with England, Croatia and Panama.

Many observers consider it a demanding collection of teams, yet the Brazilian great sees potential for surprises from Otto Addo’s side.

"Difficult. England play very well, and Croatia for the past 30 years has always been going for the semi-finals and going to the final, so it's tough for Panama and Ghana."

"Especially Ghana can surprise, but I mean, it should pass beyond England and Croatia," Ronaldo told host Andrés Cantor when asked about the potential of Ghana and Panama surprising England and Croatia.

His perspective carries weight, shaped by years of dazzling performances at the highest level. Ronaldo appeared in several editions of the World Cup and once held the scoring record (15 goals) before Miroslav Klose moved ahead of him with 16 strikes, according to FIFA.

That wealth of knowledge informs his conviction that Ghana could trouble more established opponents when the action begins in North America.

Ghana’s road through Group L

Ghana’s campaign starts on Wednesday, June 17, against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto.

That encounter is expected to set the tone for the group, with Otto Addo’s players eager to establish momentum early.

Attention then shifts to the second game against England on Tuesday, June 23, at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Below are Ghana's group stage games:

The meeting promises to draw significant global interest due to England’s pedigree and Ghana’s growing reputation.

The final group match arrives on Saturday, June 27, when Ghana faces Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Depending on previous results, this contest could determine qualification for the knockout phase.

The team’s blend of youthful energy and seasoned leadership has generated optimism across the country.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have provided excitement throughout the build-up, giving supporters renewed belief after the disappointment of the 2022 campaign.

With the tournament beginning on June 11, 2026, the Black Stars will aim to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2010, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Asamoah Gyan confident about Ghana's WC chances

