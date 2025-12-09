A Ghanaian swimmer, Kobby Phamous, shared an emotional video sharing how his dream of becoming an Olympian was cut short, showing his journey from a medal-winning athlete to a construction labourer

His compilation video, which captured his transition from competitive swimming to doing construction work, drew widespread attention online

Social media users reacted with mixed emotions, with many encouraging him not to give up, while others offered advice and possible support to help him return to the sport

A Ghanaian swimmer, who had aspirations of representing his country at the Olympics, has shared on social media his experiences regarding lost possibilities and unrealised ambitions.

A Ghanian swimmer who now works as a construction labourer after once dreaming of representing his nation at the Olympics breaks down how his vision came down tumbling.

The swimmer known as Kobby Phamous on TikTok posted a heartfelt video compilation that has intrigued social media users.

The first part of the video showed Kobby in his prime, participating in swimming competitions, with clips showcasing his skilful training routines and the medals he earned.

His speed in the pool demonstrated the potential for greatness on the world stage, and many believed he had the potential to become a household name.

The second half of his video showed that Kobby had not achieved his dreams of being a professional swimmer.

Fast forward, he now works as a labourer for a construction company, hauling cement, mixing mortar and performing all of the physically demanding jobs at construction sites.

Kobby Phamous shares his Olympic dreams

The dramatic turn of events between his past and present created an emotional moment.

“My original goal was to be an Olympic champion; however, I have found my way. The dream was to be an Olympian, and I am now a professional construction labourer,” he captioned the clip.

The line captured the heartbreak of someone whose dreams were overshadowed by life circumstances beyond his control.

After watching the video, many social media users posted mixed messages of comfort and encouragement and continued to assure him that every setback leads to a new beginning.

Check out some comments below:

quophie_kay commented:

"It’s never too late to chase your dreams."

Nana Oboo commented:

"Bro, I don't know you, but nothing is wasted. God dey 🙏🙏."

Eddie Kay commented:

"That’s not the end, bro. What is written shall come to pass, just pray, control your diet and exercise as well 🙏❤️."

Brain9ice commented:

"Bro, my advice as a friend is, find an offshore company in Ghana here and propose what u can do in terms of experience, swimming and recruiting. U will shine from there."

Naasei commented:

"We are working hard in the wrong country."

Watch the video of his story below:

Rabiu Mohammed embraces farming after football

Meanwhile, Former Ghana international Rabiu Mohammed has opened up on his smooth transition from football to farming following a stellar career. Rabiu Mohammed ended his football career after a serious injury.

Despite representing Ghana at various competitions, including the FIFA U20 World Cup and the senior men's tournament, Mohammed struggled with various injuries, forcing him to quit after 12 years of professional football.

While he has been off the scene for some time, photos and videos of the ex-footballer went viral after he was spotted at the farm.

He disclosed that farming has been a family business and felt it was important that he continued his grandfather's legacy.

Richard Banigummer, a sacked military recruit turned appliance seller, tells his story following a viral video.

Dismissed army recruit debunks dismissal claims

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a 2015 dismissed Army recruit who now runs an electrical appliance business broke his silence after a viral video he posted sparked public reactions.

He denied claims in the public domain that his recruit cohort abandoned training, citing difficulty, describing the dismissal as unfair and based on false accusations.

Richard said he travelled from Bolgatanga for screening and remains emotional about how the incident changed his life.

