Mohammed Kudus has finally broken his Champions League drought, converting a penalty to register his first goal in the competition for Tottenham Hotspur

The 25-year-old had not found the net in Europe’s top club tournament since his spectacular strike against Rangers during his time at Ajax Amsterdam

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate Kudus’ maiden Champions League goal for Spurs, hailing the milestone and his growing influence at the club

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus has ended his long wait for a Champions League goal after finding the net for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The Black Stars playmaker stepped up in a crucial moment against Slavia Prague, calmly converting a penalty to give his side a commanding advantage.

His effort, struck straight through the centre as goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek committed to his right, marked a significant moment for the Nima-born star, who had gone four matches in the competition without scoring this season.

Kudus scores first UCL goal for Tottenham

Kudus, who had vowed to win trophies at Tottenham, entered the contest eager to break his barren run. Throughout the opening period, he created problems for the Prague back line with his movement, quick turns, and determination.

Yet, despite his influence, he struggled to fashion a clear chance for himself.

Tottenham had already taken the lead through a David Zima own goal in the 26th minute, but needed another breakthrough to settle the tie.

That opportunity arrived early in the second half when Youssoupha Sanyang brought down an opponent inside the box.

Referee Benoit Bastien awarded the penalty after a brief VAR check, leaving Spurs in a prime position to extend their lead.

Kudus took responsibility, placed the ball on the spot, and confidently dispatched it.

The celebration that followed echoed a sense of relief and satisfaction, a moment that had been building since the start of the campaign.

Just minutes later, he earned a deserved break when manager Thomas Frank replaced him with Mathys Tel in the 58th minute. Xavi Simons then scored from the spot to hand Spurs a 3-0 win, according to The Sun.

Kudus' Champions League goal-scoring record

The goal carries added meaning for Kudus, as it is his first in the Champions League since his stunning finish against Rangers on September 7, 2022, during his time with Ajax, Reuters reported.

Below is the goal vs Rangers:

The latest strike brings his tally in the competition to five goals in fourteen appearances, averaging one every 2.8 matches, according to Transfermarkt.

With his European mission accomplished for the night, Kudus, who humiliated Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer in Spurs' last Premier League game, now shifts his attention to domestic duty.

Tottenham will travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on December 14, where the in-form attacker will aim to carry his renewed confidence into the Premier League stage.

