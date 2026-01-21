Senegal won the AFCON final after chaos, including a disallowed late goal, a controversial penalty, and a dramatic walk-off

A Moroccan politician sparked outrage by allegedly accusing Senegal of 'practising magic' and questioning why the match was resumed instead of being abandoned

Tensions spilled over after the final whistle, with clashes off the pitch, Thiaw walking out of his press conference, and Brahim Díaz issuing an emotional apology for his missed penalty

A Moroccan politician has reportedly accused Senegal of 'practising magic' during the controversial Africa Cup of Nations final, adding another extraordinary layer to an already explosive night in Rabat.

Senegal lifted the AFCON trophy on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after a chaotic, incident-filled final against the host nation.

A Moroccan politician believes Senegal used magic when they stormed off the pitch during the controversial and chaotic AFCON final. Photos: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT.

The Lions of Teranga thought they had snatched victory late in normal time, but Ismaïla Sarr’s goal was ruled out for what many felt was an extremely soft foul in the build-up.

Moments later, the momentum appeared to swing decisively in Morocco’s favour when referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded the hosts a penalty after El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have fouled Brahim Díaz.

The decision sparked fury on the Senegal bench and led to unprecedented scenes, as head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch.

Several Senegal players made their way toward the dressing room, causing a stoppage that lasted close to 20 minutes before they eventually returned, per ESPN.

When play finally resumed, Díaz stepped up with the chance to win the trophy for Morocco. Instead, the Real Madrid forward attempted a Panenka, which was comfortably saved by former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The miss sent the match into extra time, where Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye struck a stunning winner to seal Senegal’s victory.

Pape Gueye scores the winner in Senegal's 1-0 win over Morocco at AFCON 2025. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Senegal accused of 'practising magic'

The aftermath has been equally combustible. Moroccan reactions to the defeat have been far from gracious, with footage from parliament allegedly showing a Moroccan deputy calling for the referee to be stopped and put on trial for allowing the match to continue after Senegal briefly left the field, rather than abandoning the game and awarding the trophy to the hosts by default.

According to Daily Star, the same politician is also said to have accused Senegal of “practising magic” during their time in the dressing room before Díaz took the decisive penalty.

Watch the video below:

Tensions between the two sides continued well after the final whistle. Moroccan players and ball boys were seen attempting to take Mendy’s towel, while Thiaw walked out of his post-match press conference after being booed and jeered by Moroccan journalists.

In the wake of his heartbreaking miss, Díaz issued an emotional statement on social media saying his heart aches as he had dreamt of the title. He also took responsibility for the miss.

