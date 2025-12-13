Oscar walked away from Chelsea at his peak, and the reason only became clear years later

When Oscar left Chelsea for China in January 2017, the football world was stunned. At just 25 and still in his prime, the Brazilian midfielder chose a move away from Europe’s elite to join Shanghai SIPG (now Shanghai Port) in the Chinese Super League.

While the decision sparked debate about ambition versus finances, there is no doubt that Oscar made an extraordinary amount of money in China.

Former Chelsea star Oscar was one of the world's highest-paid footballers during his spell in China. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/G

Source: Getty Images

Oscar’s transfer itself was historic. Shanghai SIPG paid Chelsea a reported £60 million, making him one of the most expensive midfielders in football at the time. However, it was his salary that truly grabbed headlines.

According to Sky Sports, Oscar, who recently played for Sao Paulo, earned around £400,000 per week at the Chinese side, translating to approximately £20–21 million per year.

This instantly placed him among the highest-paid footballers in the world, ahead of many global superstars playing in Europe.

Initially, the Brazilian signed a four-year contract, but his stay in China ultimately lasted around seven to eight years, thanks to extensions and renewed deals.

Oscar's total earnings in China

Across this period, he earned about £175 million in wages alone, according to Tribuna. Converted into dollars, that figure exceeds $200 million, an astonishing sum for a player who never moved again during that time.

To put this into perspective, Oscar earned in a single year in China what many top Premier League players would need three or four seasons to match. Even if he had stayed at Chelsea or moved to another European giant, it is highly unlikely he would have come close to these figures.

His China salary reportedly dwarfed his final Chelsea earnings, which were believed to be under £100,000 per week.

Despite the financial focus, Oscar was not just a marketing signing. He became one of the league’s standout performers, captaining Shanghai Port, winning domestic titles, including three Chinese Super League titles, and delivering consistent goals and assists.

Oscar and Shanghai SIPG teammates with the 2018 Chinese Super League trophy on November 7, 2018, in Shanghai, China. Image credit: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

His importance to the club was one reason he remained exempt from some of the Chinese Super League’s later salary restrictions placed on foreign players.

It is also worth noting that the £175 million figure only reflects club wages. Performance bonuses, loyalty payments, and potential commercial deals in China could push his total earnings even higher, though exact numbers remain undisclosed.

In the end, Oscar’s move to China stands as one of the most financially successful decisions ever made by a footballer in his prime.

Oscar to retire after heart problems

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oscar is set to retire from football at the age of 34 due to a troubling heart issue, with fans flooding social media with heartfelt messages.

He reportedly collapsed during a training-ground exercise test with Sao Paulo and was later diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a condition affecting heart rate and blood pressure.

Source: YEN.com.gh