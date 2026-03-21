A Premier League manager with African roots has pushed back against CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title

He insists that “what happens on the pitch should stay on the pitch", arguing that awarding the trophy to Morocco is unjust

His stance follows recent remarks from Pep Guardiola, as growing criticism mounts over the controversial decision now set to be challenged at CAS

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo has joined the growing list of voices questioning CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The ruling, announced on March 17 by the CAF Appeal Board, declared the final a 3-0 forfeit in favour of Morocco, citing breaches of Articles 82 and 84.

The decision came despite Senegal winning the match 1-0 after extra time on the pitch, 58 days ago.

Nuno Espírito Santo Disagrees With CAF, Insists Senegal Are AFCON Champions. Photos by Sebastien Bozon and Bradley Collyer/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Espirito Santo backs Senegal’s AFCON win

The controversy stems from a dramatic moment late in the final when Senegal players briefly walked off in protest after a penalty was awarded to Morocco.

Although the Teranga Lions returned after about 17 minutes, saw the penalty saved, and went on to win through a Pape Gueye strike, CAF later ruled the walk-off amounted to forfeiture.

Reacting to the verdict, Espirito Santo made it clear where he stands, as cited by West Ham's website.

"I watched the game [2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco], and I recall perfectly what happened [Senegal left the pitch after a penalty was awarded against them, then returned, the penalty was saved, and Senegal won the game in extra-time]. CAF have now overturned the decision, stripped Senegal of the title and announced Morocco as champions."

He added, "What happens in the pitch stays in the pitch for me. For me, Malick is a champion; it’s over and all the decisions that come after that. For Malick he’s happy, and he deserves a medal.

"I don't recall seeing anything like that. It was crazy, the final, with many incidents. I recall the manager made the decision, then Sadio Mane made a big role in that moment, and they won it."

The West Ham boss, who has roots in São Tomé and Príncipe, disclosed he hugged El Hadji Malick Diouf, who featured for Senegal.

"I don’t use social media, but I saw him, I gave him a hug and told him 'for me you are the champion'."

Nuno Espírito Santo Disagrees With CAF, Insists Senegal Are AFCON Champions. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Growing backlash as Senegal heads to CAS

Espirito Santo’s comments echo similar criticism from high-profile figures across the game, including George Weah and Pep Guardiola, both of whom have questioned the logic behind overturning a result settled on the field.

For Senegal, the fight is far from over. The national federation has already confirmed plans to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, setting the stage for a legal battle that could reshape the outcome of the tournament once again.

Four times CAS overturned CAF decisions

YEN.com.gh revisited four past cases where CAS overturned CAF rulings as Senegal seeks justice.

While there is no exact precedent, history shows the decision could still be overturned.

Source: YEN.com.gh