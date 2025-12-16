Ghana and South Africa renew their rivalry in an international friendly as the Bafana Bafana step up preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Black Stars disappointedly failed to qualify for the continental showpiece in Morocco after finishing bottom of their group

Supporters will be able to follow the pre-AFCON friendly live via official broadcast partners and online streaming platforms

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will face Ghana’s Black Galaxies in an international friendly on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, in Gauteng, a fixture that doubles as a final rehearsal for the hosts before they depart for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The encounter was initially expected to involve Ghana’s Black Stars.

However, Otto Addo's men failed to qualify for the continental showpiece for the first time since 2004, while ongoing club commitments and the active 2025/26 season made player release difficult.

As a result, the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s home-based national side, will represent the country in Gauteng.

South Africa vs Ghana: Match preview

For the Galaxies, the friendly is more than just a test against continental opposition.

Head coach Kassim Mingle is using the match as part of a wider build-up toward the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after failing to qualify for the previous edition.

His squad wrapped up their final training session at Dobsonville Stadium in an upbeat mood, with no injury worries reported.

Ocansey believes the occasion offers a platform for his players to showcase their quality without added pressure.

“This game is an opportunity for the Black Galaxies to prove that they are a very good side. I’m happy to have this friendly, but my team is not under any pressure. We believe in building, and that is exactly what I am doing,” he said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

The match also provides a rare chance for locally based players to measure themselves against a full senior side, something that could boost confidence ahead of their own competitive fixtures.

Below is Ghana's potential starting lineup (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Felix Kyei

Defence: Isaac Afful, Ebenezer Abban, Razak Simpson and Kamaradini Mamudu

Midfield: Salim Adams, Nana Kusi Asante and Etse Dogli

Attack: Emmanuel Abban, Samuel Attah Kumi and Kelvin Nkrumah

On the other side, South Africa views the game as a symbolic send-off before AFCON. Bafana Bafana head to Morocco carrying renewed respect after securing a bronze medal at the last tournament in the Ivory Coast.

That success, according to the coach, has changed how opponents approach them.

“We showed that we are a good team in the previous AFCON where Bafana Bafana finished with a bronze medal. Now everyone knows that we are a good team, and everyone knows that they will be ready to fight against us, try to win against us because winning against South Africa, now, is much different than winning two years ago,” he said, as cited by SAFA.

“So it will be something different, and I think we have to adapt ourselves from our first game already against Angola so that we are ready. It will be like the previous AFCON.”

How to watch South Africa vs. Ghana

Kickoff is scheduled for 14:00 GMT at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The match will be shown live on SABC 2 and streamed on SABC Plus. As of the time of publishing, no media house in Ghana had officially communicated intentions of broadcasting the match live.

As both teams fine-tune preparations, the friendly promises energy, experimentation and early clues ahead of a demanding AFCON campaign.

