Cristiano Ronaldo might be swapping football boots for a Fast & Furious car in a role made just for him

Vin Diesel teased a special role for Ronaldo, sending fans of the Fast franchise into a frenzy

Fans have reacted enthusiastically on social media after the news broke that the Portuguese superstar could appear in the famous movie series

Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise are buzzing with excitement over rumours that football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might step into Dominic Toretto’s adrenaline-charged world.

Vin Diesel, who both stars in and produces the series, stoked the speculation with an Instagram post on Friday, December 12, sharing a thumbs-up selfie with Ronaldo.

Will Ronaldo be in Fast & Furious?

As featured by NME, Diesel explained that fans had been asking if Ronaldo would ever appear in the Fast & Furious world and confirmed that he is indeed a genuine addition.

He revealed that a role had been specifically created for Ronaldo, and while nothing has been officially announced, the post has sparked widespread excitement online.

So far, neither Diesel’s nor Ronaldo’s representatives have responded to media inquiries.

The possible cameo comes as anticipation grows for the 11th film in the franchise, which is expected to serve as the grand finale.

Diesel has previously indicated that Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, will make a return, promising a heartfelt on-screen reunion with Dominic Toretto, as Kino Check reported.

Fans react to Ronaldo's Fast & Furious appearance

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans, with some eager to see Ronaldo enter the Fast universe, while others remain sceptical.

Check some of the comments fans made under CentreGoals' X post below.

@Thrust: ''Didn’t the franchise end? What is Ronaldo going to do? shoot penalties to bring the family together?''

@Luna: I have a feeling he'll be that super-rich guy who lets the crew use some of his cars.''

@SaintDan: ''Please, someone should tell me this is a joke... If this is true, Ronaldo already has retirement plans – yet y'all of his fans don't get it.''

@Austine: ''Fast cars, bigger egos, and now… Ronaldo? Let’s go!!''

The Fast & Furious saga has long balanced high-octane stunts with emotional storylines, and Ronaldo’s inclusion could add an intriguing new element.

Paul Walker’s tragic death during the filming of Fast & Furious 7 in November 2013 deeply affected the franchise.

Through a combination of CGI, visual effects, and the involvement of Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb, the filmmakers completed his remaining scenes, creating one of the most poignant farewells in recent cinema.

With Ronaldo potentially joining the cast and the promised reunion between Dom and Brian, fans have plenty to look forward to as the series races toward its climactic finale.

