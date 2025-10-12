Ghana Television (GTV) details how it can air the Black Stars’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros

The state broadcaster says it needs a certain amount of money to cover FIFA broadcast fees for Ghana’s upcoming qualifiers

The Black Stars aim to exact revenge on the sole team that handed them a loss during the 2026 qualifiers

Ghana Television (GTV) has provided a formal update regarding the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches between Ghana and Comoros.

Otto Addo's men are expected to finish the 2026 qualification on a high note, with the four-time African champions on top of Group I with 22 points in nine games, and they are as good as qualified for the 48-team tournament next year.

Ghana Television releases an official statement, explaining why it cannot telecast the Ghana vs. Comoros 2026 World Cup qualifier in Accra on October 12, 2025. Image credit: ghanafa

The spirit in the Black Stars camp is a positive one, as the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Kwasi Sibo, and Antoine Semenyo head into Sunday's clash seeking revenge against the only side to defeat them during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as noted by the Ghana FA.

Les Coelacantes secured a 1-0 victory against the Ghana national football team during Marchday Two of the qualification series on November 21, 2023, at the Stade de Moroni, thanks to Meziane Maolida's 43rd-minute effort.

According to FIFA, the Ghanaian team has recorded seven wins, one draw, and a defeat, scoring 21 goals and conceding just six, as they look set to conclude the qualification tournament with another resounding triumph on home soil against a 'stubborn' opposition.

Will GTV telecast the Ghana-Comoros match?

As things stand now, it is unlikely that GTV will air the game. According to the national broadcaster, it needs to raise $750,000 to cover FIFA broadcast rights to show Black Stars' World Cup qualifier matches, including the upcoming Ghana vs. Comoros clash.

GTV explains why it cannot telecast the Ghana vs. Comoros World Cup qualifier on Sudnay, October 12, 2025 in Accra. Image credit: GTV Ghana

According to Ghana Television, the ongoing issue stems from FIFA’s steep broadcast rights fees, which have made it difficult for national networks to secure live coverage. Unless a last-minute agreement is reached, many fans in Ghana could miss the chance to watch the Black Stars’ final home qualifier on television.

Ghana vs Comoros: Kick-off time and how to watch live

Meanwhile, Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM GMT (4:00 PM BST).

Fans in the country and those across Sub-Saharan Africa can tune in live on SuperSport MaXimo 1 (DStv Channel 227), while those preferring to stream can follow the action on the DStv Stream app.

International audiences will also have access through FIFA+, which is expected to broadcast the game live and free worldwide, ensuring global accessibility.

Otto Addo 'disciplines' Jordan Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a light-hearted moment during Black Stars' final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday, involving head coach Otto Addo and Jordan Ayew.

The Black Stars boss made captain Ayew, Kwasi Sibo, and Caleb Yireknyi drop to do press-ups following the trio's mishap during a drill, as the funny incident caught fans' attention.

