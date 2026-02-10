Paris Saint-Germain have been struck by sad news following the passing of club legend Nambatingue Tokomon

The French side honoured the former Chadian international with a heartfelt tribute after his death at the age of 73

Affectionately known as “Toko,” he carved out a lasting place in PSG history by scoring the club’s first-ever goal in European competition back in 1982

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the passing of former forward Nambatingue Tokomon, the man who scored the club’s first goals in European competition.

The ex-attacker died on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, aged 73, after a long illness, according to reports.

PSG mourns the death of Nambatingue Tokomon. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

PSG mourns Nambatingue Tokomon's death

News of his death quickly spread, prompting an emotional response from supporters and the wider football community.

The French champions shared a heartfelt message after learning of the loss.

“The Paris Saint-Germain family is in mourning. Nambatingue Tokomon, known to everyone as Toko, has passed away at the age of 73. The club extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” PSG wrote on X.

Messages poured in online as admirers reflected on his influence. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from fans.

@MatchMoment90 eulogised Toko:

"A name linked forever to PSG’s early years. Hard not to respect a player who left his mark before the era of global stars. Rest in peace, Toko."

@Mlondolozi45629 added:

"Rest in peace, Legend."

@Nonnyb1707 prayed:

"My condolences to his family, May GOD ALMIGHTY rest his soul, Amen."

@UtdAbito summed up:

"So sad."

This sad development comes just a day after reports revealed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah lost his grandfather, Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Bambi, who died early Monday morning.

Nambatingue Tokomon: Celebrating a PSG icon

Toko carved his name into history on September 28, 1982, during a Cup Winners’ Cup tie against Levski Sofia.

That night at the Parc des Princes, he struck twice in the Round of 32 first leg, delivering the Paris side’s first-ever goals on the continental stage as PSG sealed a 5-1 win, per Transfermarkt.

Those moments remain etched in club folklore and are still spoken about with pride.

Born in Chad, the forward represented his nation before making his mark in France. He joined PSG in 1980 and spent five seasons in the capital. Across 171 appearances, he found the net 43 times, according to Paris Fans.

His efforts helped secure Coupe de France triumphs in 1982 and 1983, milestones that shaped the institution’s early identity.

Before his move to Paris, he celebrated league glory with Strasbourg in 1979, showing his winning pedigree even before arriving in the city of lights.

After hanging up his boots in 1986 following a stint with RC Paris, Toko stayed close to the game.

Nambatingue Tokomon (far left) is one of PSG's foremost African stars. Photo by Gabriel Bouys.

Source: Getty Images

He became part of PSG’s coaching setup in 1989 and served until the late 1990s under president Laurent Perpère, guiding younger talents with quiet wisdom.

His journey, from trailblazing striker to mentor, leaves a lasting imprint in Paris, where his story remains part of the foundation that modern success stands upon.

