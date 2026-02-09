Mohamed Salah has been hit by a profound personal loss just a day after Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City

The 33-year-old is reported to have lost his grandfather on Monday, February 9, although the cause of death has not been disclosed

The tragic news has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans for Egypt’s all-time leading scorer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is grieving after the loss of his grandfather, Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Bambi, who passed away early Monday morning, according to Egyptian media reports.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Salah’s uncle, Abdel Aziz Al Bambi, who also chairs the Mohamed Salah Youth Centre.

Salah mourns grandfather, fans react

According to Tribuna, he shared his deep sorrow and asked for prayers for mercy and forgiveness for the departed.

Funeral prayers will be held at the Grand Mosque of Musa in Nagrig, Salah’s hometown village, followed by a swift burial.

The local community is expected to gather in large numbers to pay their respects.

Following the announcement, messages of sympathy poured in across social media.

Supporters sent heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Egyptian star and his family during this difficult time.

@Alive_LFC wrote:

“Hope he recovers from this and comes back stronger as he always does, my condolences.”

@jabhaikamkar shared:

“Oh, this is so sad. Our condolences to you, mate.”

@MayananGwandu prayed:

“May Allah grant him and the family the fortitude to bear the loss, ameeen.”

@MaestroGx added:

“Our thoughts are with Salah and his family during this difficult time.”

@Mumtaz_talk summed up:

“Rest in peace. May Allah grant him Jannah.”

The news comes less than 24 hours after Liverpool suffered a tough defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League.

It remains uncertain if Salah will be able to return to Egypt in time for the funeral, given his tight playing schedule.

According to the BBC, Salah’s connection to Nagrig runs deep. The winger has long been a source of pride for his community and established the youth centre there to nurture local football talents.

Difficult season for Liverpool amid personal losses

Tragically, this is not the first emotional blow for the Liverpool squad this season.

Just days earlier, defender Ibrahima Konate lost his father. The club also mourned the death of Diogo Jota, who passed away in a fatal car accident last summer.

Such personal losses have weighed heavily on the team, coinciding with a challenging campaign on the field.

Currently sitting outside the Premier League’s top four, Liverpool still competes in the Champions League and FA Cup, but the season has been anything but smooth.

For fans and football followers alike, these tragedies serve as a painful reminder of the human side behind the sport.

