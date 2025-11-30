Renowned Ghanaian footballer Afriyie Acquah has opened up about his past relationship with his ex-wife and socialite Amanda Agyapong.

In an interview with media personality Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based radio station Aluta FM on Saturday, November 29, 2025, the former Black Stars midfielder recounted how his relationship with Amanda began.

He noted that he first met his ex-wife in Germany after they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2013.

Afriyie Acquah stated that Amanda had already welcomed a new baby with businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) when they began their romantic relationship.

The footballer said he and his ex-wife returned to Ghana after his football season in Germany ended. He noted that he began experiencing problems, including threats, in their relationship due to issues with her baby daddy.

Afriyie noted that his romantic relationship with Amanda almost cost him his place in the Black Stars team at the time. He shared that they later got married after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The footballer said he was unconcerned about the threats on his life due to the love he had for the socialite at the time. He also recounted the past controversies that surrounded him and his ex-wife's marriage.

He explained that his marriage with Amanda ended due to some misunderstandings and not because of any extramarital affair, as previously reported in the media.

Afriyie noted that he, and not his ex-wife, filed for divorce during their marriage. He also denied rumours of having an affair with socialite and musician Hajia 4Reall.

He also denied claims of opening a shop for Amanda during their years as a couple, stating that she already owned her business and luxurious vehicles before they met for the first time.

The footballer added that he and his ex-wife had encountered each other on several occasions and had been cordial since they divorced. He also spoke about his current marriage.

