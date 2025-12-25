Popular footballers, including Robinho, Rene Higuita, and Joey Barton, have faced prison sentences during their careers

Crimes have ended or seriously interrupted the careers of several top players

Even legendary talents like George Best and former Arsenal captain Tony Adams were jailed for their off-field actions

Footballers are often celebrated for their talent, flair, and charisma on the pitch, but some of the sport’s biggest names have seen their careers disrupted, or even ended, by brushes with the law.

From assaults and drunk driving to match-fixing and violent crimes, legal troubles have reminded fans that fame does not place players above the law.

Here’s a look at high-profile footballers whose off-field actions landed them behind bars:

Rene Higuita

Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita, famed for his daring saves and the legendary “scorpion kick,” faced a major career setback in 1993.

According to Football Collective, he was jailed for seven months for his role in a kidnapping case after delivering ransom money, a crime under Colombian law even without intent to profit.

Higuita missed crucial national team fixtures, including part of the 1994 World Cup, proving that footballing stardom offers no immunity.

Joey Barton

Known for his fiery temperament, English midfielder Joey Barton played for Manchester City and Newcastle United. In 2008, he served 74 days of a six-month prison sentence for assault and affray following a confrontation in Liverpool.

Barton returned to professional football afterward, but the episode remains a blot on his otherwise talented career.

Tony Adams

Arsenal legend Tony Adams battled personal demons off the pitch. In 1990, he was sentenced to four months in prison after crashing his car while severely over the alcohol limit.

Accordign to Four Four Two, Adams used the experience as a turning point, confronting his alcoholism, returning to football, and later becoming an advocate for mental health and recovery.

George Best

Northern Ireland icon George Best struggled with alcohol throughout his life. In 1984, he faced a brief jail term for drunk driving, assaulting a police officer, and failing to answer bail.

Despite his extraordinary talent, Best’s off-field issues often overshadowed his achievements, serving as a cautionary tale of fame’s limitations.

Moses Swaibu

Former Lincoln City defender Moses Swaibu was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery in a match-fixing scandal. While non-violent, the conviction severely affected his career.

Today, Swaibu works with football organizations to educate players on the dangers of corruption.

Bruno Fernandes de Souz

Brazilian goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza’s career ended after his 2013 conviction for involvement in the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend.

His case remains one of the most extreme examples of criminal behaviour in football, illustrating the grave consequences of violent crime.

Robinho

Brazilian forward Robinho, who starred for Real Madrid and AC Milan, was sentenced to nine years in Italy for his role in gang-related misconduct.

The ruling sparked international debate over the off-field conduct of high-profile footballers and the accountability they face.

These cases show that even the sport’s most celebrated talents are not above the law, and that off-field behaviour can have lifelong repercussions, both professionally and personally.

