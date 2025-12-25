Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a January move for the Bournemouth winger

Antoine Semenyo could be lured to Old Trafford with his favoured squad number, currently held by Andre Onana

The 25-year-old has already scored six goals and provided three assists in just 11 matches this season

Manchester United are reportedly planning a daring January move to bring Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The Red Devils are said to be willing to hand the 25-year-old winger his preferred jersey, currently worn by goalkeeper Andre Onana, as part of their push to finalize the deal.

Manchester United reportedly set to hand Semenyo his iconic shirt number as transfer talks heat up. Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Onana, meanwhile, is on loan at Trabzonspor until the end of the season, leaving the number potentially available.

Semenyo could wear No. 24 shirt at Man United

According to National World, Semenyo could be handed his iconic No. 24 shirt if he signs for the 20-time English Premier League champions, with Onana's future at Old Trafford uncertain.

The jersey of Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth. Image credit: Todd Kirkland - Premier League

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Semenyo has been in impressive form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in just 11 Premier League appearances. Such performances have intensified speculation about a mid-season transfer, especially given the player’s reported £65 million release clause at Bournemouth.

The clause was included when Semenyo signed a contract extension over the summer, reportedly with the understanding that a move could be possible if the right club came calling.

However, questions remain over whether United are willing to meet the release clause midway through the campaign. There are also questions as to how Semenyo would fit into Ruben Amorim’s squad, which has recently invested heavily in players like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

While Semenyo has previously expressed a preference for Arsenal, the allure of joining a historic club like Manchester United, combined with the availability of his favoured shirt, could be persuasive.

However, Manchester United would need to be prepared to invest a significant sum to secure one of Bournemouth’s standout performers, reflecting Semenyo’s value and impact in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring Semenyo, making the race for his signature highly competitive.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo, keeping tabs on the Bournemouth star amid the January transfer window.

However, the latest reports suggest Spurs are stepping back from pursuing him, opening the door for other clubs, including Manchester United, to push ahead with their efforts to secure his signature.

Now, Thomas Frank's side are reportedly ramping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s emerging talent Yan Diomande, with TEAMtalk noting that he is among the players the club has been monitoring closely.

At just 19, Diomande has emerged as one of Germany’s most thrilling young talents this year, combining blistering pace with sharp finishing. Valued at around £80 million, the prodigious forward has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal reportedly withdraws interest in Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal may be reluctant to pursue Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, as the club is reportedly satisfied with their current squad depth.

This suggests that a mid-season move to the Gunners might be unlikely, keeping Manchester United as a more viable destination.

Source: YEN.com.gh