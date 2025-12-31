Popular Ghanaian blogger Sika Official recounted how he narrowly survived a ghastly accident on the Accra–Kumasi road that left him crippled in one leg

The social media personality said he and a friend were trapped and helpless after the early-morning crash, which occurred near Nkawkaw on August 11, 2025

In a viral Twitter post shared on December 31, Sika Official said the accident left him in serious pain and feeling depressed, but added that he was now doing better

Popular Ghanaian social media personality, Sika Official, has opened up about narrowly surviving an accident on the Accra-Kumasi road that left him with multiple injuries, including a broken thigh bone.

Ghanaian blogger and social media personality, Sika Official, survives scary road accident on the Accra to Kumasi road. Image credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

The blogger, who has well over 300,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), took to his popular page on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to share details of the serious crash.

In his post, the blogger stated that he and a friend nearly died after getting into an accident near Nkawkaw on the Accra-Kumasi road on August 11, 2025.

According to him, they were helpless after the accident, and he feared the vehicle would catch fire as help was slow in coming.

“On 11th August, 2025, I was involved in a ghastly accident on my way from Kumasi to Accra with my friend, an accident that almost took our lives. The accident happened around 4:00 a.m, just a few minutes’ drive from Nkawkaw.

“In those moments after the crash, fear took over. Help was not coming, and at a point, I genuinely feared for our lives. I kept thinking the car might catch fire as we were helpless. We both sustained serious injuries: the bone in my thigh got broken, and my friend suffered fractures in both legs,” he said.

The blogger and his friend eventually got rescued and treated at St. Joseph Hospital, where he remained for 22 days. He described feeling unbearable pain and battling both physical and psychological challenges due to his condition.

“I was admitted at St. Joseph Hospital for 22 days, where I underwent surgery and received all my treatments. After the surgery, the pain was unbearable, and I even forgot how to walk.

“I stayed indoors for a long time, battling both physical pain and depression. There were days and nights I cried endlessly, holding on to hope and praying to get better. I feared our legs might never be the same again,” he added.

The blogger expressed gratitude that both he and his friend were doing well at the moment.

Below is the Twitter post shared by Sika Official.

Source: YEN.com.gh