The debate over football’s greatest player of all time has raged for nearly two decades, dividing fans, players and pundits

Now, Luka Modrić has weighed in, offering a measured perspective on the enduring rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The two football icons have scored hundreds of goals, shattered numerous records and lifted countless trophies, defining an era of the modern game

A CAF-accredited sports journalist doubled down on Modric's stance on the never-ending GOAT debate

Luka Modrić has finally added his voice to football’s most enduring argument, offering a thoughtful take on the debate over the greatest player of all time.

Drawing from years of elite experience, the Real Madrid legend reflected on the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a duel that has shaped modern football.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Modrić breaks silence

Modric has shared dressing rooms and battle lines with both icons. The Croatian midfielder spent years alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid and faced Messi repeatedly in heated El Clásico encounters.

That unique vantage point explains why choosing between them feels unnecessary.

Rather than taking sides, Modrić spoke with admiration for how each player lifted the other, pushing standards to levels rarely seen in the sport.

Their different styles, relentless consistency and hunger for success, he suggested, created an era that may never be repeated.

"It's a question I don't like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano because I played with him; he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person," he said, as quoted by MARCA.

"People don't know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others. And he's a simple, normal man. As a man, I don't know him [Messi], but I do not doubt that he is also extraordinary. As a player, magnificent."

Below is a video highlighting the sporting relationship between Messi and Ronaldo:

Journalist doubles down on Modric's GOAT take

Stephen Zando of Luv FM has reaffirmed Luka Modrić’s recent comments on the Messi-Ronaldo GOAT debate, supporting the Croatian midfielder’s balanced perspective on football’s greatest rivalry.

“For me, I think they are different types of players,” Zando began during his chat with YEN.com.gh.

“Ronaldo has everything: the physique, the height, the body, the pace, and the power. But then you have Messi. He looks unassuming - but once he touches the ball, you can’t help but respect him.”

“This, in my view, makes it difficult to separate the two. Nonetheless, I agree with Modrić because too often we get caught up in debates over who is better instead of appreciating what both Messi and Ronaldo have done and continue to do, for the sport.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry is one of the most divisive football arguments in football history. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Messi vs Ronaldo: Who is the GOAT?

Between them, Messi and Ronaldo have claimed 13 Ballon d’Or awards, while Modrić himself broke their dominance with his own win in 2018. Their achievements make comparisons inevitable.

Messi has already secured a World Cup title, a milestone that has strengthened his claim in the eyes of many.

Ronaldo, still chasing history, is edging closer to the remarkable landmark of 1,000 career goals while continuing his journey in Saudi Arabia, as cited by beIN Sports.

The Argentine remains influential, too. Now in Major League Soccer, Messi guided Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025, further underlining his lasting impact.

Watch the moment Messi lifted the MLS Cup:

The conversation took a lighter turn when former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Özil was asked to choose between the two legends.

Özil, who shared three seasons with Ronaldo, smiled before delivering an unexpected response: "Arda Güler."

Semenyo 'settles' Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo joined the debate over football’s greatest player.

When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester City target quickly picked Messi, showing respect for both stars.

