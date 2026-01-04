Bulgarian football mourns Dimitar Penev, legendary coach and World Cup hero, who has died aged 80

Penev led Bulgaria to a historic fourth-place at the 1994 World Cup, cementing his status as a national icon

Celebrated for tactical brilliance and leadership, Penev left an enduring legacy at CSKA Sofia and Bulgarian football

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Bulgarian football is in mourning following the death of Dimitar Penev, one of the sport’s most influential and revered figures, who passed away on Saturday morning, January 3 at the age of 80 after a long battle with illness.

His condition had deteriorated in recent days, and he died before midday, prompting an outpouring of tributes across the country.

Bulgarian football mourns the death of the legendary Dimitar Penev. Image credit: James Holyoak/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to Novinite, Penev’s story is inextricably linked to the rise of Bulgarian football on the international stage. From his early years to his final days, he embodied excellence, commitment, and ambition, shaping generations both on and off the pitch.

Reacting to Penev's passing, Bulgarian football writer Metodi Shumanov said on X:

''Very, very sad news: legendary Bulgarian player and coach Dimitar Penev, who led our country to the historic 4th place at the 1994 World Cup, has died earlier today, aged 80 A true great of the game - first as a player, then as a coach and above all, as a fantastic human being.''

Balkan Futbolu also took to X to write their own tribute, while disclosing another sad piece of news related to Penev's family.

''One of the legendary figures of Bulgarian football and CSKA Sofia, head coach Dimitar Penev, who led the Bulgaria National Team to fourth place in the 1994 World Cup, has passed away at the age of 80. Penev's nephew, head coach Lyuboslav Penev, is also battling cancer.

Dimitar Penev's football career

Born on July 12, 1945, in the village of Mirovyane, he took his first professional steps with Lokomotiv Sofia before becoming a defensive pillar at CSKA Sofia.

At the capital club, he built a formidable reputation as a commanding centre-back, making 364 league appearances and finding the net 25 times, an impressive return for a defender.

According to the Bulgarian News Agency, Penev's playing career was decorated with success. Penev collected 13 domestic titles and twice earned the honour of Bulgarian Footballer of the Year.

Dimitar Penev, manager of Bulgaria, during the Euro 2008. Image credit: Matthew Lewis

Source: Getty Images

On the international stage, he was equally prominent, pulling on the national shirt 90 times and representing Bulgaria at three FIFA World Cups in 1966, 1970, and 1974, a rare achievement that cemented his status among the nation’s elite players.

After hanging up his boots, Penev seamlessly moved into coaching, where his impact proved just as profound.

Dimitar Penev achieved domestic and European success with CSKA Sofia before cementing his legendary status as Bulgaria’s national team coach, leading them to a historic fourth-place finish at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 1996 qualification.

Celebrated for his tactical brilliance, leadership, and talent development, Penev, known as The Strategist, remained closely connected to CSKA Sofia and leaves a lasting legacy in Bulgarian football.

Terry Whatson's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed the sad death of former player Terry Whatson on Saturday ahead of their Premier League match against West Ham at Molineux.

The club paid tribute with a minute’s silence before kick-off, honouring his memory as emotional tributes flooded social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh