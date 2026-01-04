Cristiano Ronaldo is set to move into a breathtaking £30 million mansion once he brings his glittering football career to an end.

The luxury property, now complete, is located in an exclusive coastal resort around 30 miles from Lisbon, Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £30m Mansion Featuring Private Beach and Home Cinema

One of the largest and most expensive homes in the country, the sprawling residence boasts a huge infinity pool and an underground garage designed to house Ronaldo’s £12 million car collection.

Construction on the eight-bedroom mansion took more than three years, and it is expected that Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, will make the move after retiring from professional football.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's new £30m mansion

The house includes a massive glass swimming pool with an underwater walkway, allowing guests to observe who's swimming above.

Ronaldo, whose net worth is estimated at £1.4billion, and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, can look forward to numerous exclusive amenities such as smart heating, a gym, indoor and outdoor pools, a massage room, and a cinema.

A playground area has been set up for his five children, while the family can unwind on their private beach. The mansion also boasts solid gold taps, Italian marble, and even a Louis Vuitton mural, specially designed for the couple.

Ronaldo attempted to purchase the neighbouring golf course for added security, but his bid was rejected. This mansion is the latest addition to the former Manchester United star's impressive property portfolio.

Ronaldo's property portfolio also includes a £6m lavish penthouse in Lisbon, offering a 360-degree panoramic view of the Portuguese capital. The luxurious residence features three spacious suites, two swimming pools (one indoor and one outdoor), a gym, a sauna, and a cinema.

The £30m mega mansion of football star Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal. Photo: N.C

In addition to this, Ronaldo owns a property in his native Madeira. Born into humble beginnings in Funchal, where he grew up in a modest house and often played football barefoot with makeshift balls, Ronaldo now owns another multi-million-pound mansion in his hometown.

An abandoned warehouse has been transformed into a stunning property with views over the Atlantic Ocean, two swimming pools, and its own football pitch.

Ronaldo has also retained his mansion in Madrid's exclusive La Finca neighbourhood. Designed by Joaquín Torres, known as the architect of the stars in Spain, the property boasts 36 rooms, including five 70-square-metre suites with two bathrooms and jacuzzis, walk-in closets, and a spectacular double-height living room.

The estate also features a beautiful garden, a large swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, and a six-car garage.

Furthermore, Ronaldo owns a luxury villa in Turin, Italy, from his time at Juventus. The property offers panoramic views over the city and comes equipped with a sauna and Turkish bath, an indoor pool, a private gym, a cinema room, and a garage with a lift.

The footballing icon is also thought to have invested £15m in an apartment within New York's Trump Tower. The 56th-floor residence boasts panoramic vistas across the city and Central Park.

During his stint in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is currently residing on a private island dubbed the "Billionaire's Island".

The estate, worth around £12m, sits within an exclusive development offering premium security. It boasts direct beach access and features six bedrooms, parking space for up to seven vehicles, a spa facility, and quarters for household staff.

The infinity pool provides sweeping ocean panoramas.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a glittering career on the pitch. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times, the European Championship with Portugal and over 30 trophies at club level.

