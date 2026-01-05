A Senegal supporter tragically died in a road accident while travelling to watch the Lions of Teranga in their AFCON Round of 16 match

Senegal overcame an early deficit to beat Sudan 3-1 and secure their place in the quarter-finals of AFCON 2025

The team will now prepare to face Mali in the quarter-finals, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly returning from suspension

A tragic incident overshadowed Senegal’s journey in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a supporter lost her life while travelling to cheer on the Lions of Teranga.

On Saturday, January 3, Aida Faye Samb, a devoted fan, died in a road accident en route to Tangier to witness Senegal’s Round of 16 clash against Sudan.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on X by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) on Sunday evening.

“The Senegalese Football Federation is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Aïda Faye Samb following a traffic accident on the Rabat-Kenitra road,” the FSF said in a statement.

The sad statement continued:

“In this painful circumstance, the FSF extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, their loved ones, and the entire Senegalese football community.”

Reactions to Aida Faye Samb's death

Taking to X, a Senegalese fan called Moulaye wrote:

''May her soul rest in peace. And why not wear black armbands during the next match against Mali?''

Brans Khalifa said:

''Playing with black armbands in the next one would be fantastic as a tribute. May she rest in peace and may the Almighty have mercy on her soul.''

Cheyenne Smith also wrote:

''Terrible. May his soul rest in peace and may Allah soothe the grief of his loved ones.''

Mo Ali Boadian also commented:

''May Allah give Jannatul Firdaus and offer her loved ones the strength to bear with this painful news.''

Senegal dominate Sudan 3-1

According to the BBC, despite the sombre news, Senegal advanced to the quarter-finals of AFCON 2025 with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over James Kwesi Appiah's Sudan. The match, played at Tangier’s Ibn-Batouta Stadium, saw the Lions of Teranga recover from an early setback.

According to CAF, Sudan’s striker Aamir Abdallah, currently playing in Avondale, Australia, opened the scoring in the 6th minute, catching Senegal off guard.

However, the Senegalese side responded with determination. Midfielder Pape Gueye turned the game around, netting twice before halftime (30th and 45+2 minutes) to give the Lions the lead.

Ibrahim Mbaye then added a decisive third goal in the 77th minute, sealing the win and ensuring Senegal’s place in the last eight of the tournament.

Looking ahead, Senegal will remain in Tangier, where they have set up their base camp, as they prepare to face Mali in the quarterfinals this Friday.

Mali, who qualified after defeating Tunisia, will present a stern test for the defending champions. Senegal will also welcome back their captain, Kalidou Koulibaly, who missed the Sudan game due to suspension. His presence is expected to bolster the team’s defence and leadership on the pitch.

