Stéphane Aziz Ki has faced a devastating loss in the middle of Burkina Faso’s 2025 AFCON campaign

Aziz Ki’s availability remains unclear as Burkina Faso prepare for a crucial Round of 16 showdown with the Ivory Coast

Tributes and messages of condolence continue to pour in for the Burkina Faso and Wydad Casablanca star

Burkina Faso has been plunged into mourning after devastating news emerged during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

African football star Stéphane Aziz Ki is grappling with an unimaginable personal loss following the death of his son, a tragedy confirmed by Wydad Casablanca on Friday, January 2.

The sad announcement came at a moment of sharp emotional contrast for the midfielder, who had been enjoying a strong AFCON campaign with the Stallions.

Within hours, the pride of representing his country on the continent’s biggest stage gave way to profound grief.

In a statement shared on its official Instagram page, Wydad Athletic Club expressed its condolences to the player.

“It is with deep sadness that Wydad Athletic Club extends its heartfelt sympathy to our player Aziz Ki following the passing of his son,” the Casablanca-based side wrote.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Aziz Ki, who joined Wydad last summer and has earned 22 caps for Burkina Faso, is currently in Morocco with the national team.

The Abidjan-born footballer is also a father to a young daughter. As of now, he has not made any public comment regarding the heartbreaking loss.

Just weeks earlier, on December 31, the attacking midfielder featured prominently for Burkina Faso in their final group-stage match against Sudan, played in Casablanca.

According to Super Sport, He made a decisive contribution by setting up Lassina Traoré for the opening goal in a 2–0 win, underlining his importance to the team on the pitch before tragedy struck off it.

Messages of condolence pour in

Reacting to the disturbing news, African sports journalist Micky Jnr wrote on X:

Rwandan sports writer Eric Ndagijimana also took to X to share his own tribute, saying:

''Former Yanga SC midfielder Stephane Aziz KI, who is currently playing for Wydad, has lost his son. Aziz is expected to leave the Burkina Faso national team camp due to the tragedy that occurred today. RIP.''

On Friday, Football Intel Africa joined the rest of the African football world to share their heartfelt message of condolence. They wrote on X:

''Wydad Athletic Club and Burkina Faso player Aziz Ki has reportedly lost his son. This is coming at a time when Aziz Ki is on international duty in AFCON 2025 with Burkina Faso . We sympathize with Aziz Ki for the painful loss of his son. May God grant comfort to him and his family in these trying times.''

In the meantime, Burkina Faso continue their preparations for the AFCON Round of 16 clash against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, January 6, with Aziz’s involvement yet to be confirmed.

