Former NFL star Matt Kalil has taken legal action against his ex-wife over private comments, sparking a high-profile privacy battle

Kalil claims public remarks about his manhood have led to unwanted attention for him and his family

The lawsuit could see damages exceed $75,000 as the former Minnesota Vikings lineman fights back

Former NFL lineman Matt Kalil has launched legal action against his ex-wife, Haley Baylee, after she reportedly made public comments linking the breakdown of their marriage to the size of his manhood.

Kalil, 36, was married to the influencer and model for seven years before the couple divorced in 2022.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt Kalil has an estimated net worth of $20 million, but it was still not enough to keep Baylee.

Now living largely out of the spotlight following his retirement from American football, the former offensive tackle has accused Baylee of invading his privacy after remarks she made during a podcast appearance.

During the interview on November 4, 2025, Baylee discussed delicate aspects of their relationship and suggested that physical compatibility was a major reason their marriage failed, as The People noted.

Her comments, which were widely shared online, included exaggerated descriptions and references to medical and professional consultations, claims Kalil says should never have been aired publicly.

According to court documents cited by TMZ and featured by The Sun, Kalil was angered by the discussion and has filed a lawsuit alleging that his former partner’s statements amounted to intrusive and degrading commentary.

He claims the remarks have dragged him back into unwanted public attention, undermining his attempts to live a private life after stepping away from the NFL.

As The Sun stated, the legal filing reportedly argues that the fallout has gone beyond Kalil himself, with members of his family also being exposed to what he describes as humiliating and deeply personal claims.

He says they have been forced to endure repeated circulation of the comments across social media platforms and online forums.

Meanwhile, since the divorce, Kalil has remarried. He tied the knot with model Kailani Asmus in 2024, but alleges that the controversy has now affected her as well. The lawsuit claims that Asmus has received numerous messages online referencing Kalil’s manhood, some of which are said to be distressing in tone.

Screenshots of these messages have reportedly been included as part of the legal action, with Kalil asserting that the volume and nature of the messages have intensified over time.

He further alleges that Baylee has financially benefited from the renewed attention, claiming she experienced a surge in online traffic following the podcast appearance.

Kalil is suing for invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment, and has requested a jury trial. The damages sought could exceed $75,000.

Baylee has since responded to the lawsuit in a brief interview with TMZ. She expressed sadness over the situation, describing legal disputes as emotionally exhausting.

She added that she was heartbroken that the matter had escalated to court and said she regretted that both families were now caught up in the ordeal.

The case is expected to draw further attention as it progresses.

