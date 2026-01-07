A Ghanaian prophet faced intense public criticism after reports emerged that he remarried before the burial of his late wife

Allegations linking the new wife to the church and her past service to the late spouse deepened emotions and fueled nationwide discussion

After days of silence and mounting pressure, the man of God finally reacted online, prompting fresh conversations across social media platforms

Public attention has turned sharply toward Rev. Prophet James Donkor, head pastor of Heaven First Ministry, following allegations surrounding his remarriage shortly after the death of his wife, Precious Afia Donkor.

Prophet James Donkor comes under intense online scrutiny after allegedly remarrying six days before his wife's burial.

According to reports circulating online and amplified by popular YouTube channel Gossips24Avenue, the prophet allegedly proceeded with a new marriage even before customary burial rites for his late wife were held.

The development sparked outrage, grief, and intense moral scrutiny, especially within faith circles.

Reports alleged that marital challenges existed before her passing.

Audio recordings allegedly attributed to the late wife showed emotional distress, explaining that she had temporarily moved out during a difficult period, believing reconciliation was still possible. At the time, illness had already taken a toll on her health, making peace a priority rather than confrontation.

Meanwhile, claims surfaced that the woman Prophet Donkor allegedly married was a church member who had once served closely with his late wife, a detail that further inflamed public sentiment.

Afia Donkor's burial and divorce dispute

More troubling details emerged as family members of the late Afia Donkor spoke in leaked audio recordings. They maintained that although the prophet had earlier approached them seeking a divorce, the process was never concluded under customary law.

According to the family, proper procedures were not followed, as the prophet neither appeared with his family nor presented his wife during the divorce request. Consequently, the matter remained unresolved.

Reports indicated that Afia Donkor later pursued her share of marital property while battling illness. Attempts at mediation, including intervention at the Asantehemaa’s palace, reportedly did not end in her favour. Sadly, she passed away in late 2025, leaving many heartbroken and searching for closure.

The controversy resurfaced strongly after a video allegedly showed Prophet Donkor receiving blessings for his new marriage just days before Afia Donkor’s burial, a moment many described as painful and unsettling.

Prophet James Donkor Breaks Silence

Breaking days of silence, Prophet James Donkor posted Bible verses on TikTok (@revprophetjamesdonkor), urging patience, faith, and trust in God’s justice.

Though indirect, many interpreted the message as his response to the ongoing controversy.

As discussions persist, emotions remain high, with many still seeking clarity, healing, and accountability.

Afia Donkor spent most of her life in Amsterdam with her family before getting married. She passed away at the age of 45.

Her marriage reportedly lasted seven years, and the couple had two children together.

