The Algeria Football Federation officially honoured Michel Kuka Mboladinga for his passion and dedication as a superfan

Kuka Mboladinga’s emotional reaction to DR Congo’s AFCON exit captured global attention

His iconic tribute and unwavering support made him one of AFCON 2025’s most talked-about figures off the pitch

Michel Kaku Mboladinga, a devoted DR Congo supporter, has been celebrated by the Algerian Football Federation ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals.

During DR Congo’s four matches at AFCON 2025, cameras repeatedly captured Michel Kaku Omangila in the stands, standing completely motionless with his right arm raised, like a living statue.

According to Sportaran, his pose was a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, Congo’s first prime minister and a national hero, who remains a symbol of Africa’s struggle for freedom and dignity.

Mboladinga’s unwavering stance quickly made him one of the most talked-about figures off the pitch during the tournament.

He repeated the iconic gesture in the round of 16 on Tuesday, January 6, but Algeria edged DR Congo 1-0 in extra time, beIN SPORTS reports.

The goal cemented Adil Boulbina's status as a powerful symbol of respect and national pride.

Despite DR Congo's elimination, Michel Kaku Mboladinga continues to attract attention after the four AFCON quarter-final matches.

Algeria honours Michel Kaku Mboladinga

According to Congolese sports journalist Janovic Mbowa, the Algerian Football Federation recognised Kuka Mboladinga on Wednesday, January 7, as one of the most striking figures of the 2025 AFCON.

In honour of his dedication and the viral image that captured hearts across the tournament, Michel Kuka received an Algeria jersey with his nickname ''Lumumba'' embossed on it.

Janovic wrote on Facebook:

''Michel Kuka, known as "Lumumba," was finally honoured in Casablanca by the Algerian Football Federation, in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Didier Budimbu. The Algerian Football Federation's communications director presented Lumumba with Fennecs jerseys bearing his nickname on the back.''

Fans salute Michel Kuka Mboladinga

Responding to the shirt donation to the DR Congo superfan, Marios Mario commented:

''Thank you to the Algerian Federation, we are Africa! Long live the African people!''

Mouhamed Bounemour said:

''As an Algerian, I say that the Congolese team is strong and respectable, but our coach managed to win thanks to his tactics and excellent game reading. I'm sorry, I hope they qualify for the World Cup, and I reject any mockery of an African country that I respect, and that has a rich history.''

Rafel Aal also wrote:

''At least one Congolese player is blessed in this edition of the AFCON.''

Ange Fariala said:

''You have honoured your people and we are truly proud of you.''

Pqm Kis reacted:

''The DRC is still in the AFCON thanks to this guy. Respect lol.''

Michel Kuka Mboladinga is heartbroken

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuka Mboladinga was left in tears following DR Congo’s heartbreaking elimination from AFCON 2025 at the hands of Algeria.

The emotional scene of the superfan, visibly devastated, captured the attention of fans worldwide, prompting many to share messages of support and admiration for his unwavering dedication.

