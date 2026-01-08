Terry Yorath was a pivotal midfielder for Leeds United and earned 59 caps for Wales

He narrowly missed leading Wales to the 1994 World Cup after a playoff defeat to Romania

Yorath managed multiple clubs, including Swansea, Bradford, Cardiff, and even the Lebanon national team

Celebrated midfielder Terry Yorath, who starred for Leeds United and represented Wales 59 times, passed away on Thursday, January 8, at the age of 75, following a brief illness, his family confirmed.

Hailing from Cardiff, Yorath was a key figure in Don Revie’s Leeds side, helping the club clinch the First Division title. He later had spells with Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bradford City.

Leeds United and Wales football legend Terry Yorath passes away at 75. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

During his time at Bradford, he served as player-assistant coach and was present during the tragic Valley Parade fire in 1985 that claimed 56 lives, as the BBC noted.

After concluding his playing career with Swansea City, Yorath transitioned into management in 1986, taking the reins at Swansea before moving on to lead Wales, Bradford, Cardiff City, Lebanon, Sheffield Wednesday, and Margate.

According to The Sun, he guided Swansea to Fourth Division promotion in 1988 and came agonizingly close to taking Wales to the 1994 World Cup, narrowly losing to Romania in the decisive playoff.

Terry Yorath’s legacy remains significant in both Welsh and English football, remembered for his skill, leadership, and dedication on and off the pitch.

Terry Yorath during a Leeds United-Crystal Palace match, in the Football League Div 1 match, at Selhurst Park on 18th October 1969. Image credit: Ian McLennan

Source: Getty Images

Terry Yorath's death: Tributes pour in

Reacting to the devastating news on X, Leeds United wrote:

''Everyone at Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Terry Yorath. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry’s family, friends and former teammates at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Terry.''

On Thursday morning, the Football Association of Wales commented on Terry Yorath's passing, saying:

''The FAW is deeply saddened to learn of Terry Yorath's passing. The thoughts of everyone connected to the association are with Terry's family, friends, and loved ones. Mae pawb yn CBDC yn anfon eu cydymdeimlad dwysaf at deulu a ffrindiau Terry Yorath.''

Meanwhile, fans also flooded social media with heartfelt and poignant messages of condolence to Terry Yorath's family and friends.

Chris Hairsine reacted on Facebook, writing:

''So sad, such a great man. I stood next to him once without realising at a junior football game. In north Leeds He turned to me and said my daughter was a great little player, she was having a great game. It was only until he started walking away I realised who he was. I was star struck and I told my daughter, being so young she’d never heard of him.''

Kevin Pritchett also said:

''What a great man and legend I remember having breakfast in the cafe across the road from the ground when Terry was in there after he had finished playing and talking to him, think his mother in law may have owned it then and think he was managing a side at the time and we were in the 3rd round of FA Cup but he had all the time in the world to talk to fans what a legend.''

