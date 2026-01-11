West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was stretchered off with a serious head injury during FA Cup clash with QPR

The Greek international collided with a QPR player’s knee while challenging for a corner, sparking a tense on-pitch moment

Pablo Felipe replaced Mavropanos as West Ham went on to win 2-1 in extra time, with goals from Summerville and Castellanos

West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was forced off on a stretcher during their FA Cup third-round tie against Queens Park Rangers following a worrying head injury.

During the game on Sunday, January 11, the 28-year-old required prolonged medical attention after his head collided with a QPR player’s knee just before half-time.

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos. Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

According to GB News, the incident occurred as Mavropanos challenged for a corner inside the QPR box.

After careful on-pitch treatment, a stretcher was brought out, and the Greek international was gently moved off the field before being escorted down the tunnel. Both sets of fans applauded in support as he left the pitch.

Pablo Felipe came on to replace Mavropanos, with nine minutes of added time at the end of the first half. During stoppage time, West Ham went ahead thanks to a fine strike from Crysencio Summerville past QPR goalkeeper Joe Walsh.

Queens Park Rangers responded in the 65th minute when Richard Kone levelled the score, but Taty Castellanos ultimately secured a dramatic extra-time winner for the Hammers, as The Irish Sun noted.

The incident has raised concerns over Mavropanos’ condition, with the club expected to provide an update on his recovery in the coming days.

West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos during the FA Cup game against QPR. Image credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Messages of support for Mavropanos

Showing solidarity with the Greek defender, several fans took to X to send their well-meaning messages.

@Misfit said:

''Hoping it isn't as bad as it looked. The commentary team said a few minutes ago that Mav is conscious.''

@Derek Scot wrote:

''Not a word on the GK blatantly pushing him and causing serious injury, should've been a penalty.''

@Pamela Taylor also commented:

''Hope he's not too seriously injured. Poor old Hammers have not had much luck this season.''

@Amoah:

''I hope he comes back stronger. This has been a really hard season for West Ham. Everything seems not to work this year. Hmmm.''

@Yamuk reacted:

''Your West Ham family and fans are cheering for you every step of the way. We can’t wait to see you back on the pitch, stronger than ever!"

@The Hammer30:

''Sending all our support to Mavropanos! Injuries are hard, but your determination and spirit will see you through. The Hammers faithful can’t wait to see you back defending the pitch soon!"

Conor Bradley ruled out for the season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool’s Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old defender was forced off late in the Reds’ 0-0 Premier League draw with Arsenal on January 8 after awkwardly twisting his knee, dealing a significant blow to Liverpool’s squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh