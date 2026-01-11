Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

AFCON 2025: Confirmed Semifinalists and Top Scorers Chart
Football

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, and Egypt have reached the AFCON 2025 semi-finals after a demanding quarterfinal round
  • The top scorers chart shows which players have scored the most goals ahead of the semifinals
  • The quarter-finals featured exciting matches and decisive goals, including Brahim Diaz and Mohamed Salah's efforts

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals concluded on Saturday, January 10, with the four semifinalists of this year's tournament now confirmed.

The first quarter-final clash took place on January 9 at the Tangier Grand Stadium, where Senegal secured a narrow 1-0 win over Mali. The game’s only goal came in the 27th minute through Iliman Ndiaye, giving the Lions of Teranga a vital advantage.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, and Senegal qualify for the 2025 AFCON semifinals. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon, Franck Fife
Source: Getty Images

The match, officiated by South Africa’s Abongile Tom, saw 32,385 fans in attendance, witnessing Senegal’s disciplined defensive display to see them through.

Later that evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco triumphed 2-0 against Cameroon. Brahim Diaz opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Ismael Saibari sealed the win in the 74th minute, according to France 24.

On Saturday, January 10, the quarter-finals continued with Nigeria delivering a commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, before Akor Adams doubled the lead in the 57th minute. According to Wikipedia, Senegalese referee Issa Sy supervised the match as the Super Eagles displayed clinical finishing to advance in front of 32,452 fans.

The final quarter-final of the round was an intense five-goal thriller between Egypt and the Ivory Coast at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

Egypt emerged 3-2 winners thanks to early goals from Omar Marmoush (4') and Ramy Rabia (32'), with Mohamed Salah adding another in the 52nd minute.

Ivory Coast fought back through an own goal by El Fotouh (40') and Lewis Doué (73'), but it was not enough to stop the Pharaohs.

With these results, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, and Egypt have all booked their spots in the 2025 AFCON semi-finals.

Senegal will take on Egypt on January 14 at Tangier Grand Stadium, while hosts Morocco entertain Nigeria later on the same day at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

2025 AFCON top scorers

According to Wikipedia, a total of 119 goals have been scored across 48 matches, averaging 2.48 goals per game (as of January 11, 2026).

5 goals

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

4 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria).

3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria).

Mohamed Salah of Egypt. Image credit: Franck Fife
Source: AFP

2 goals

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Gaël Kakuta (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Akor Adams (Nigeria), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Lyle Foster (South Africa), and Elias Achouri (Tunisia).

Opta supercomputer's AFCON predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer updated its projections after the round of 16, with eight heavyweight nations progressing to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals.

Morocco remain the leading favourites to win the trophy, holding a 22.52% chance of lifting the title according to Opta’s model.

