DR Congo Superfan Kuka Michel Mboladinga ‘Lumumba’ Receives Jeep After 2025 AFCON Fame
- DR Congo fan Michel “Lumumba” Kuka became one of the biggest stars of the 2025 AFCON and has now been rewarded with a Jeep by his government
- His calm, motionless presence in the stands and striking resemblance to Patrice Lumumba turned him into a symbol of Congolese pride
- Honoured by both the DR Congo authorities, Kuka’s story highlights how passionate supporters can leave a lasting mark beyond the pitch
Michel Kuka Mboladinga’s iconic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) experience has earned him national recognition in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A familiar figure to fans during the tournament in Morocco, Congolese supporter Michel Kuka, popularly known as “Lumumba,” has reportedly been gifted a Jeep by his country’s government as a gesture of appreciation for his unwavering support.
Although the Leopards’ journey in the 2025 AFCON ended in heartbreak, with a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in the round of 16 after extra time, Michel Kuka’s presence did not go unnoticed.
According to an RMC report, on Sunday, January 11, the Minister of Sports personally recognised him. On behalf of the DR Congo president, the minister celebrated Kuka's unique contribution to the national team’s campaign, presenting him with a brand-new Jeep car, as the Football Tweet stated on X.
According to Congolese journalist Yves Buya, this unusual honour underscores the impact a devoted fan can have on major tournaments like the AFCON.
Kuka Mboladinga's 2025 AFCON heroics
Michel Kuka became an instant sensation throughout Morocco, capturing the imagination of both spectators and media.
He earned the nickname “Lumumba” not only due to his striking resemblance to Patrice Emery Lumumba, one of the fathers of Congolese independence, but also because of the calm and dignified way he carried himself during matches.
Fans quickly took note of his stoic presence, as he stood almost motionless in the stands, a silent yet powerful symbol of national pride.
Meanwhile, his fame extended beyond the borders of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Algerian Football Federation and the organisers of the 2025 AFCON also took the opportunity to recognise him, further cementing his status as one of the tournament’s most memorable figures.
Beyond the gift and media attention, Kuka’s story highlights the important role supporters play in football, as France 24 stated.
According to Al Jazeera, his quiet dedication and distinctive presence have inspired many, turning him into a symbol of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
While the Leopards’ campaign may have ended earlier than hoped, Michel “Lumumba” Kuka’s unforgettable presence ensured that Congolese pride resonated throughout the tournament, proving that passion for the game can be celebrated in many forms.
Algeria Football Federation honours Mboladinga
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuka Michel was honoured by the Algerian Football Federation, which presented him with an Algeria jersey bearing his nickname “Lumumba” in recognition of his viral presence at the 2025 AFCON.
The gesture was met with joy and emotion, marking a powerful moment of appreciation for a fan who became one of the tournament’s most recognisable faces.
