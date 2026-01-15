Senegal and Morocco meet in an AFCON final for the first time, promising a dramatic showdown for continental glory

Sadio Mané’s 11-goal tournament heroics face Morocco’s talented duo, Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi, in a battle of African heavyweights

Both semi-finals were hard-fought and low on chances, hinting that Sunday’s final could be decided by a single moment

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final approaching, excitement is reaching fever pitch among football fans across the continent and beyond.

Senegal and Morocco are set to clash on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, and social media is already buzzing with predictions, celebrations, and passionate debates.

The blockbuster final gets underway at 19:00 GMT, with Sadio Mane and his teammates chasing a second continental crown, while Brahim Diaz, Achraf Hakimi, and the rest of the Moroccan squad look to secure their nation’s first AFCON trophy since 1976.

En route to the 2025 AFCON final, both Senegal and Morocco laboured. The Teranga Lions narrowly defeated Egypt 1-0 at Tangier Grand Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, thanks to a 78th-minute strike by the talismanic Mane, as CAF noted.

Later on the same day, the Atlas Lions needed a 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Nigeria to reach the finals, as beIN SPORTS reported.

Meanwhile, before the semi-final stage, Senegal picked up two wins and a draw in their group stage games before beating Sudan 3-1 in the Round of 16 and defeating Mali 1-0 in the last eight.

On the flip side, Morocco recorded two wins and a draw during group play, and accounted for Tanzania 1-0 and Cameroon 2-0 in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

Fans react to 2025 AFCON final

While Egypt and Nigeria are set to contest the third-place play-off on January 17, the attention of most fans has been shifted towards Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

Check out some of the fans' reactions on X below.

Marion Esther:

''Senegal! It’s all in your hands! Cameroon and Nigeria couldn’t do this! Surely you can.''

El Hadj Diop:

''Now our eyes are which referee will be appointed by AFCON for this final game: no referee from North Africa, Mauritania or any arabic speaking country would be accepted. Only from East, Central or South Africa. Nothing else. We wait and see!''

TheApple:

''Between the two teams, Senegal is more deserving. Morocco has to lose, they are such unprofessional players. Senegal must win the finals, I hope CAF chooses a referee who isn’t from North Africa.''

That Guy Stanley:

''Morocco win . Senegal will attack but no Koulibaly will hurts the defense and they miss too many chances especially Jackson.''

Martin Munere:

''Senegal will beat Morocco. Mark this.''

2025 AFCON top scorers chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the latest 2025 AFCON top scorers chart, with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz topping the standings on five goals, just ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen, who each have four.

However, none of the trio managed to extend their tallies in the semi-finals, as Senegal and Morocco secured their spots in the 2025 AFCON final.

