During the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Galatasaray on April 3, 2013, at the Santiago Bernabéu, Michael Essien produced one of the most memorable moments of the night.

In a move that has stood the test of time, the Ghanaian midfielder, then wearing the No. 15 jersey, executed a perfectly timed nutmeg on Galatasaray star Wesley Sneijder, leaving the home crowd in awe.

Michael Essien produced a moment of pure skill against Wesley Sneijder during a Real Madrid-Galatasaray Champions League game on April 3, 2013, in Madrid. Image credit: Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid

The clip, which quickly went viral when it first happened, has resurfaced on social media 12 years later, delighting football fans all over again.

According to UEFA, Real Madrid won the match convincingly, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Gonzalo Higuaín sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory under José Mourinho’s management.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, it was Essien’s moment of skill that stole the spotlight and remains etched in the memories of those who witnessed it live.

Michael Essien of Real Madrid during Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid at the Turk Telekom Arena on April 9, 2013, in Istanbul. Image credit: Alex Livesey

Essien's nutmeg on Sneijder

Playing at right-back in a backline that included the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, and Fábio Coentrão, Essien demonstrated his versatility and technical ability.

The nutmeg on Sneijder, a quick and precise pass through the Dutch midfielder’s legs, drew a collective gasp from the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.

Even in a team stacked with attacking talent, Essien’s skillful flick captured the imagination of fans and pundits alike, highlighting his underrated technical prowess.

Watch Essien's nutmeg against Sneijder in the video below.

However, the reverse tie would not end in Real Madrid’s favour. In the second leg on April 9, 2013, Galatasaray fought back in Istanbul, securing a 3-2 victory. Real Madrid eventually advanced but were eliminated from the semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund, as ESPN noted.

Michael Essien's legacy hailed

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana Premier League star Akwei Debrah reflected on Michael Essien’s illustrious career, praising his impact at clubs like Chelsea, Lyon, and Real Madrid.

“Michael was simply a force to be reckoned with. From his early days at Lyon to his prime at Chelsea, he combined incredible physical strength with supreme technical ability.

''Watching him dominate the midfield, break up play, and then launch attacks was something special. He wasn’t just a defensive powerhouse, he had vision, composure, and could turn a game in an instant.”

Debrah also highlighted Essien’s adaptability and professionalism at the highest level.

“When he moved to Real Madrid, people expected him to struggle, but he adapted seamlessly. Even in tough Champions League nights, he produced moments of magic. It’s moments like those that show why he will always be remembered as one of Ghana’s finest exports.”

Why Essien is Ghana's best midfielder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored why Michael Essien is widely regarded as Ghana’s greatest-ever midfielder, ahead of the likes of Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Anthony Annan, and Thomas Partey.

Essien's remarkable success at the club level and his exceptional individual quality on the pitch were highlighted.

