Afriyie Acquah delivered a standout performance in the 2015 AFCON final, keeping Ghana competitive against the Ivory Coast throughout 120 minutes

The Ghanaian midfielder impressed fans by effectively neutralising Yaya Touré, one of Africa’s top players, during the high-stakes final

Despite missing his penalty in the shootout, Acquah’s composure, stamina, and tactical intelligence earned him widespread acclaim

In the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, Ghana went head-to-head with Ivory Coast in a gripping encounter at the Estadio de Bata in Equatorial Guinea on 8 February 2015.

After 120 minutes of intense football, the score remained 0-0, leaving the outcome to a dramatic penalty shootout. In the end, the Ivorians edged Ghana 9-8, claiming the continental crown.

Afriyie Acquah and Yaya Toure during the 2015 AFCON final on February 8, 2015, in Bata. Image credit: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Afriyie Acquah shone in 2015 AFCON final

Despite the heartbreak, one Ghanaian player’s performance stood out: midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

At just 23 years old, Acquah, then a Parma player in Italy’s Serie A, went head-to-head with the Ivory Coast captain Yaya Touré, the then 31-year-old Manchester City star widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

Afriyie Acquah’s performance in midfield was exceptional, as he continually marked Yaya Touré, limiting the Manchester City and Premier League star’s influence on the game.

Over the full 120 minutes, the Sunyani-born midfielder showcased remarkable composure, endurance, and tactical awareness. He executed crucial interceptions, applied relentless pressure, and kept Ghana’s midfield resilient against one of Africa’s most formidable sides.

Former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah (left) and Ivory Coast's Gervinho (right) during the 2015 AFCON final. Image credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Although the Black Stars were eventually defeated in the penalty shootout, Afriyie Acquah’s performance in the final earned widespread acclaim as one of the finest individual displays by a Ghanaian throughout the tournament.

Unfortunately, the only low point in the match for Acquah came during the shootout, when he missed his penalty, as Transfermarkt noted. Yet, this small setback did little to overshadow the critical role he played throughout the tournament.

As noted by Wikipedia, under coach Avram Grant, Acquah had been a mainstay in the Black Stars’ midfield, starting five of Ghana’s six games. His work rate and consistency helped Ghana reach the final, marking his most impressive tournament in the national colors.

Acquah’s performance in the 2015 AFCON final is still remembered by fans and analysts for his technical ability and fearless approach against a player of Touré’s stature.

Today, Afriyie Acquah continues to train and prepare for the next chapter in his career, as he looks forward to signing with a new club in the upcoming season.

While the 2015 final ended in disappointment for Ghana, Afriyie Acquah’s heroics in midfield remain a highlight of his international journey and a testament to his talent and determination.

Source: YEN.com.gh