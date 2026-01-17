Zinedine Zidane is edging closer to a long-awaited return to management after nearly five years away

The French icon built a legendary coaching legacy at Real Madrid, winning multiple Champions League and league titles

Zidane has openly confirmed his intention to return to the dugout soon, expressing his desire to resume work as a head coach

Football icon Zinedine Zidane appears poised for a long-awaited return to management after reportedly opening talks over his next role.

It has been almost five years since Zidane stepped away from Real Madrid for the second time in his coaching career, a departure he explained at the time by saying he felt the club “no longer had faith” in him.

Zinedine Zidane looks set to finally return to football as a coach

Source: Getty Images

During his two spells at the Bernabéu, the Frenchman built one of the most remarkable managerial records in modern football.

Zidane led Real Madrid to an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles and a La Liga crown during his first tenure between 2016 and May 2018.

He later returned to the club to guide them to another La Liga title in 2020, further cementing his legendary status in Madrid.

Such success ensured Zidane was constantly linked with major vacancies after leaving Real, with clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and even the France national team all reportedly considering him. Despite the speculation, Zidane has remained away from the touchline - until now.

Zidane linked with France job

According to reports, the 51-year-old may finally be ready to accept his next challenge, with claims that he has entered discussions to take charge of a major team this year.

While several clubs have made attempts to lure him back into management, it has long been assumed that Zidane’s ultimate ambition is to coach the French national side.

Many expected him to succeed Didier Deschamps after France finished runners-up at the 2022 World Cup, or failing that following Euro 2024. However, Deschamps has remained in the role, delaying Zidane’s anticipated arrival.

That situation could now be set to change. French outlet L’Équipe reports that the French Football Federation has begun preparations for a post-Deschamps era and has already opened talks with Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane Takes First Official Steps Toward Football Comeback

Source: AFP

While discussions are said to be at an early and highly confidential stage, Zidane is reportedly the federation’s top priority, underlining their desire to appoint a high-profile successor.

Zidane is understood to be keen on the role, with his main condition being the freedom to overhaul the technical setup and appoint his own trusted staff in order to implement his footballing philosophy.

One of the figures expected to join him is David Bettoni, who served as his assistant during both spells at Real Madrid.

Zidane has never hidden his desire to return to the dugout. Speaking in October at the Festival Dello Sport, via SportBible, the French maestro made his intentions clear, describing the France job as his ultimate goal.

“For sure I’m returning to work as head coach, it’s my plan,” Zidane said. “My desire is to become France head coach one day… let’s see.”

Zidane sets conditions to become United manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zidane could replace Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager.

The French legend, who boasts three Champions League titles as a manager, has set two conditions before taking over at Old Trafford.

Source: YEN.com.gh