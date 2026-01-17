Abdul Aziz Issah scored a stunning goal as Barça Atlètic cruised to an emphatic victory over Andratx in Spain’s fourth-tier league

The 20-year-old’s effort marked his second goal of the season, following his dramatic late equaliser in the eight-goal thriller against Atlético Baleares

Aziz Issah's brief appearances have consistently offered flashes of his quality and hinted at the impact he can make when given more opportunities

He has been encouraged to stay focused, keep working hard, and seize every opening that comes his way to prove himself

Ghana’s rising talent Abdul Aziz Issah announced himself in style on Saturday, January 17, 2026, with a stunning cameo for Barcelona B as the young Catalans cruised past Andratx in a convincing 4-0 win.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to deliver the standout moment of the afternoon, sealing victory with a sublime finish that left the home crowd buzzing.

Abdul Aziz Issah Scores Sublime Goal in Barcelona B’s Emphatic Win Over Andratx. Photo credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images and @fcbarcelonab/Instagram.

Barcelona B were already in full control by the time Issah entered the fray. Juliano Belletti’s side set the tone early, moving the ball sharply and pinning Andratx deep.

Joaquin Delgado opened the scoring midway through the first half, before Álvaro Cortés doubled the advantage just before the break.

Shortly after the restart, Dani Rodríguez added a third to put the contest beyond doubt.

Aziz Issah scores stunner for Barca Athletic

Issah had started the game among the substitutes, but his impact was immediate once introduced.

In the 79th minute, Juan Hernandez slid a perfectly weighted pass into his path. With a defender closing in, the former Dreams FC prodigy showed maturity and intellect.

Rather than rush the moment, he checked back, shifted the ball onto his left foot, and bent a beautiful curling effort into the net.

The goal marked Issah’s second of the campaign, following his earlier effort in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Atlético Baleares.

According to Transfermarkt, he has now featured eight times for Barca Atletic this season, clocking over 200 minutes as he continues to settle into life in Spain.

Growing belief around Aziz Issah

With another positive showing in the books, Issah will be eager to build momentum as Barcelona B prepare for a tricky away trip against league leaders UD Poblense.

Kessben Media sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu shared his excitement after the match, praising both the finish and the wider promise around the young forward.

Abdul Aziz Issah Scores Sublime Goal in Barcelona B’s Emphatic Win Over Andratx. Photo credit: @fcbarcelonab/Instagram.

“Abdul Aziz Issah’s latest contribution continues a promising run of form and will boost his hopes of earning greater responsibility as the season progresses.

“The performance adds to the excitement surrounding the young forward, whose development is being closely monitored by both club and country, with many believing bigger opportunities lie just around the corner.

“Personally, I think he is cast in the mould of Lamine Yamal, and I have no doubt in my mind that he is capable of rising to the upper echelons of professional football. For now he has to keep his head on the ground, work hard and prove to the technical handlers that he is fit for purpose.”

Aziz Issah earns CAF nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Aziz Issah earned a nomination for Goal of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The former Dreams FC winger was recognised for his spectacular long-range strike in a CAF Confederation Cup clash against Lobito.

